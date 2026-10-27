The Work Behind Ryan Winterton’s Growth 

Ryan Winterton has spent years building the strength and confidence needed to succeed in the NHL. Now, as he looks to become a more consistent Kraken contributor, that work is beginning to show.

“I’m just trying to be the best I can every night and do everything I can to help my team out,” Winterton said. "I want to score more and kind of produce more.”

Through his first 12 games of the 2026-27 season, the forward has two goals and four assists, putting him on an early pace to well surpass the four goals and 14 assists he recorded in 68 games last season.Winterton is looking to build on that experience through greater consistency; part of a longer development process requiring patience, physical growth and a willingness to keep working through adversity. Last season gave Winterton, 23, raised in the suburbs of Toronto, a better understanding of what it takes to sustain that work across a full NHL schedule. Appearing in 68 games meant learning to prepare for consecutive nights, manage recovery and remain ready even when there was little time between games. This season, he’s taking a similar approach.

“It’s just getting ready to go night after night,” Winterton said. “A lot of back-to-backs, an 84-game season and little rest. So I’m just kind of learning how to treat my body and just get myself ready for each game as best I can.”

His full season of experience also helped inform Winterton about details he wanted to improve. Beyond adding strength, Winterton has been working to become more comfortable making plays under pressure rather than giving up possession when opponents close in.