Josh Mahura Focuses on Growth and Reliability

Mahura’s competitive, always-ready approach has made an impression on head coach Lane Lambert, who has watched him navigate changing roles while remaining committed to team success.

“Mahura is maybe one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached,” Lambert said.

That’s high praise for a defenseman whose contributions extend beyond his on-ice minutes. Regardless of whether he’s sitting or playing, Mahura keeps working on his all-around game. While focused on his defensive responsibilities, he’s always learning from the players around him and finding ways to better himself and help the team. “Regardless of the situation, you’re trying to figure out ways to get better and improve yourself or contribute to the team in some way, regardless of the position you’re in,” Mahura said.

Mahura’s approach is built around understanding and consistently executing his responsibilities. Defensively, he looks to establish himself in his own end first, while taking advantage of opportunities to contribute offensively when they arise.

“I try to play out of my own end first, try to chip in offensively when I can,” Mahura said.

Still, as evidenced by his overtime goal in Toronto, he has the offensive skill to blow right past a flat-footed defender and put one by the goalie. Mahura’s somewhat deceptive puck-moving ability out of the back end is a reason why the Kraken signed him to a two-year deal, knowing he’d fit their quick transition style from defense to offense.

Mahura put up impressive offensive numbers in the major junior Western Hockey League for Red Deer and Regina, missing all but two games in his 2015-16 draft season after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his knee. He wound up taken in the third round, 85th overall by Anaheim, a team he’d make his NHL debut with in November 2018 alongside current Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour.

The pair would later wind up in Florida and win a Stanley Cup together. But the year prior to that title, in 2022-23, the Panthers also went to the Cup Final with preseason waiver wire pickup Mahura appearing in all 82 games and 21 playoff contests as a key contributor to a Florida team that didn’t punch its postseason ticket until very late.

There were high hopes for Mahura in Florida’s ensuing title season, but an early injury knocked him from his starting role and limited his playing time. Still, he never wavered, staying ready when needed and learning firsthand the sacrifices it takes to win a championship. Montour, who became close to Mahura in Florida after their prior time in Anaheim, came away full of respect for his attitude.

“He knows exactly his role,” Montour said. “He knows how to play it.”

The relationship built with Montour has been meaningful for Mahura, who described his Kraken teammate as both a special player and a special person.