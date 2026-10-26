Josh Mahura Focuses on Growth and Reliability

The Kraken defenseman’s preparation, reliability and selfless approach have earned praise from teammates and head coach Lane Lambert.

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By Jayd Serdy /
@jaayddd nhl.com/kraken

For Josh Mahura, being a good teammate means he’s ready to contribute whenever the Kraken need him. It also means supporting the players around him, even when he’s not the one taking the ice.  

“I try to prepare the same way every day,” Mahura said. “That’s something that I’ve found my entire career just helps me be ready to go.” 

But what separates Mahura, 28, from most Kraken players is his readiness often has to wait quite a while before being put to on-ice use. He played this season’s opening night in Calgary, then sat for three matchups before being re-inserted eight days later following a Ryan Lindgren injury and appearing in eight straight matchups since. 

A year ago, he played 13 games in the season’s first month – even scoring a winning overtime goal in Toronto – then made only 10 more appearances the rest of the way as other players got healthy. His goal against the Maple Leafs was a surprise and a definite rarity given his prior NHL tally had come nearly three years and 134 games prior. 

Two seasons ago, Mahura was pressed into extended Kraken duty due to a plethora of injuries and showed his physical side by flat-out rocking Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele with a clean, open-ice check at his own blue line. While Kings players focused on immediately retaliating for the hit, the Kraken raced back down the ice and scored the go-ahead goal.

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Mahura’s competitive, always-ready approach has made an impression on head coach Lane Lambert, who has watched him navigate changing roles while remaining committed to team success. 

“Mahura is maybe one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached,” Lambert said. 

That’s high praise for a defenseman whose contributions extend beyond his on-ice minutes. Regardless of whether he’s sitting or playing, Mahura keeps working on his all-around game. While focused on his defensive responsibilities, he’s always learning from the players around him and finding ways to better himself and help the team. “Regardless of the situation, you’re trying to figure out ways to get better and improve yourself or contribute to the team in some way, regardless of the position you’re in,” Mahura said.  

Mahura’s approach is built around understanding and consistently executing his responsibilities. Defensively, he looks to establish himself in his own end first, while taking advantage of opportunities to contribute offensively when they arise. 

“I try to play out of my own end first, try to chip in offensively when I can,” Mahura said. 

Still, as evidenced by his overtime goal in Toronto, he has the offensive skill to blow right past a flat-footed defender and put one by the goalie. Mahura’s somewhat deceptive puck-moving ability out of the back end is a reason why the Kraken signed him to a two-year deal, knowing he’d fit their quick transition style from defense to offense. 

Mahura put up impressive offensive numbers in the major junior Western Hockey League for Red Deer and Regina, missing all but two games in his 2015-16 draft season after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his knee. He wound up taken in the third round, 85th overall by Anaheim, a team he’d make his NHL debut with in November 2018 alongside current Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour. 

The pair would later wind up in Florida and win a Stanley Cup together. But the year prior to that title, in 2022-23, the Panthers also went to the Cup Final with preseason waiver wire pickup Mahura appearing in all 82 games and 21 playoff contests as a key contributor to a Florida team that didn’t punch its postseason ticket until very late. 

There were high hopes for Mahura in Florida’s ensuing title season, but an early injury knocked him from his starting role and limited his playing time. Still, he never wavered, staying ready when needed and learning firsthand the sacrifices it takes to win a championship. Montour, who became close to Mahura in Florida after their prior time in Anaheim, came away full of respect for his attitude. 

“He knows exactly his role,” Montour said. “He knows how to play it.” 

The relationship built with Montour has been meaningful for Mahura, who described his Kraken teammate as both a special player and a special person.

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“It’s so important to have a guy like that as a teammate, but more importantly, as a friend,” Mahura said.   

Mahura also credits Seattle’s team-first approach and emphasis on preparation as important parts of his ongoing development. Having a clear plan each night helps him understand what is expected of him and how he can best contribute within the team’s structure. 

“Having a detailed-oriented plan every single night, knowing what we’re supposed to do and just buying into it is a key for not only my success but player-wise and team-wise as well,” Mahura said. 

That understanding becomes especially important when his role changes. When Mahura gets the opportunity to step into the lineup, he wants to bring energy, play a solid game, and give teammates confidence in what they’ll get from him. 

“Just knowing what to expect for every guy next to me, knowing what I’m bringing,” Mahura said. “I just think when you’re reliable like that, it makes it a lot easier for you to be able to come in and try to contribute.” 

Lambert has seen that reliability in Mahura’s game.  

“He gives us an honest effort every night, no matter what situation it gets put in,” Lambert said. “Keeps things simple and he’s a fantastic teammate.” 

For a defenseman, keeping things simple can be an important part of establishing consistency. Making sound decisions, taking care of responsibilities in the defensive zone and understanding when to join the attack all help create a dependable blue line presence.

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Mahura’s focus on those details reflects his understanding of team needs. Rather than trying to do too much, he looks to play within his role and contribute wherever he can. While Mahura’s on-ice development remains a priority, Lambert believes one of his most valuable qualities is the way he supports the people around him. 

“He’s a very selfless guy,” Lambert said. “If he’s sitting out and somebody’s playing in his place, he’s cheering for that guy. You don’t always find that.” 

For Lambert, that willingness to support teammates reflects the culture the Kraken hopes to build. Players are expected to remain invested in the group’s success, regardless of individual circumstances.  

“And that’s the kind of culture you want,” Lambert said. “And he certainly feeds into that culture.” 

 Mahura’s own perspective aligns with that. He recognizes that being part of an NHL team involves more than individual accomplishments, and he values the opportunity to learn by watching others. 

 “Every year you come in and you’re trying to get better, no matter what,” Mahura said. “Everywhere you go and every player you play with, you’re trying to pick little things, watching their game, watching them in practice.” 

Those lessons extend beyond skill. Mahura pays attention to the mentality and intensity his teammates bring to their work, seeking details he can incorporate into his own approach. Seattle’s defensive group provides a strong environment for such continued development.. 

 “We’ve got such a good group of D-men back here that every night just trying to play off each other and build each other up,” Mahura said. 

 That willingness to learn, combined with his commitment to the group, gives Mahura another way to contribute beyond individual shifts. And for Mahura, the motivation to stick with that selfless attitude is as straightforward as his approach. 

 “I love playing this game,” he said. “And love what I do every single day.”

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