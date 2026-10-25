Post-Game Instant Analysis: Minnesota vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ Seattle had a strong start to the game generating 50.9-percent of 5-on-5 shot volume and 58.6-percent of all shot quality in the first period, but after that offensive production sputtered and the Kraken finished the game with 33.3-percent of shot volume and 26.2-percent of shot quality.

+ The Kraken allowed seven odd-man rushes and generated just four of their own. The margin was smaller when it came to overall rush chances with Seattle creating five and allowing seven.

+ Kaapo Kakko made a beautiful cross slot pass to set up Berkly Catton’s goal and in the process became the first Kraken skater to hit ten points this season.

+ The Kraken penalty kill was a bright spot across four straight minutes of time playing down a skater. Minnesota created 1.4 expected goals but scored none even with four shots from the slot.

+ Catton’s line with Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton played 7:00 together and were the one line to gain an advantage offensively going plus-1 in shot attempts and creating 69.4-percent of all shot quality.

+ Joey Daccord saved .21 more goals than expected and earned his fourth quality start of the season.

+ The top Seattle skaters in the game were Catton, Shane Wright, and Kakko.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq | Teamworks (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):