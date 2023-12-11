Pooling Our Resources 

“All things are one thing, and one thing is all things … It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.”

– John Steinbeck, “The Log from the Sea of Cortez”

Seattle and Washington state are opportune areas to discover tide pools brimming with sea life, from the city itself (Carkeek Park, Golden Gardens, Constellation Park) up to Edmonds, Grays Harbor, Deception Pass at Whidbey Island and back south to Burien and Tacoma. Kids especially love the adventure of tidal pooling, a chance to spot all sorts of surprises in a diverse and decidedly fluid ecosystem.

Fittingly, there’s another tide pool worth exploring: One Roof Foundation’s Tide Pool program presented by founding partner WaFd Bank. The initiative affords complimentary tickets to Kraken home games to provide a night of its own sense of wonder and discovery for the recipients, staff, volunteers, and donors of local nonprofit and community organizations committed to improving lives here in the PNW.

The Tide Pool program launched during the NHL franchise’s inaugural year on the ice and hosted 137 community organizations last season alone. The name is intentional to emphasize that “it is through interconnectivity of each organism that tide pool can sustain life, sometimes in a harsh environment.”

“We are inspired by the interconnectivity of our nonprofit sector and the amazing work these organizations do to support our community,” said Annemarie Scalzo, senior director, social impact partnerships & programs.

The program has proved a smash hit for recipients of those tickets to attend a sport many have not watched in person and at Climate Pledge Arena, where there is not a compromised seat in the house. The review from community organizations are stellar.

“WaFd Bank’s partnership with the Tide Pool program is another way we can give back to area nonprofits who are doing some of the heaviest lifting in our community,” said Tom Pozarycki, regional president, northern Washington. “We love putting a smile on the faces of their hard-working volunteers, employees, and staff. It’s also another way to highlight some of the organizations supported through the WaFd Bank Foundation and thank them for all they do."

“We're super grateful to be a part of this program,” said Kaylia Balinbin, community team manager with Rainier Athletes, a nonprofit committed to linking young middle-grade students with mentors who can provide support, guidance, and an engaging relationship through high school years and beyond. “We have been invited since the inaugural season. We share it out to our volunteer mentors and to our students and families. For the majority of people, it's their first time they've ever been to a game.”