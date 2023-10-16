New Year, New Fish

If you’re a Kraken fan, you know that when the team wins on home ice, the three stars of the game toss a stuffed salmon into the stands; and you also know this tradition has come to lovingly be called “yeeting the fish.” But fans are about to learn something new: the 2023-24 season brings a new species of salmon to life: the Coho.

For the third straight year, a different class of salmon is being celebrated. After seeing the bright sockeye in the inaugural season; and last year’s pink salmon; this year’s Coho is known for its darker back, silver sides, and lighter belly.

But introducing a new fish is not just about bringing a different look to the celebratory toss. It’s about the deep connection salmon has to the region and its people.

Even before a single player took to the ice, the Kraken formed a partnership with Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC), the largest (and most sustainable) wild salmon fishery in the world. As the two entities worked together to ensure that the importance of salmon both culturally and economically was built into the Kraken identity, along came the idea to have a post-game salmon toss…and BBNC became the go-to advisor for how to create a stuffed fish that looked just like the real thing.

Enter Lilani Dunn, marketing director for Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (RSDA).

Dunn is one of many who represents the fishermen of Bristol Bay (the preferred term of all genders) while also working closely with scientists to ensure every harvest is sustainable and healthy.

Suffice it to say Dunn knows her salmon.

And so, when the Kraken’s Nicole Shabaz, who oversees the development of each year’s fish, needed to know exactly how to build a proper salmon, Dunn was the very best resource.

“We give (Shabaz) very detailed specs every season,” Dunn said. “(The salmon) is not meant to be a cartoon. It's very lifelike. It's accurate to the exact size of what is being harvested, and what's getting pulled out of the water season after season. The end result has been really accurate and impressive.”

That specificity has great value. It’s not just that Shabaz and Dunn want the fish to look real; and it’s not just that salmon, fishing and seafood have been baked into Seattle’s DNA for generations. Those who fish for salmon bring one of the healthiest proteins to our tables, work Dunn describes as “serious, important, and dangerous.” She says it’s been meaningful to the fishermen she advocates for to see the connection between what they do and their local NHL team.

And there’s more.

Beyond just the fish design, Dunn also works very closely with Shabaz to identify the facts that go on the tag affixed to every salmon. Each tag explains more about the species, its importance, and the mission of BBNC.

“I think the tag is great, it's very informative,” Dunn said. “It ties in with what the state of Alaska hopes for all of its fisheries. And it also ties back to The Climate Pledge. (The Bristol Bay fishery) is very sustainable. (All of the information on the tag) is a great nod to the Alaska Native community - the indigenous people whom this partnership to uphold the climate pledge is truly with.”

So why the Coho this year? Of course, there’s a reason. Dunn laughs and says “Coho is having its moment.” In fact, Coho is probably the species of salmon you see more than others both in restaurants and for retail purchase right now (even if it’s just called “salmon”).

And with every detail nailed down so thoughtfully, both Dunn and Shabaz couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve been able to create each year. They believe they’ve crafted something that isn’t just fun, but adheres to the principles of sustainability while providing education on the significance of salmon to the Pacific Northwest and its people.

“Seafood is very meaningful to Seattle,” Dunn said. “For our hockey team to honor that in this very fun way, that's just such a great way of honoring that long history.”