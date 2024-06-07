Game 4 to Milwaukee, Firebirds Still Up 3-1

Playoff hockey in the American Hockey League is a lot of things, but no one says getting through four to five rounds is easy. Yes, Kraken affiliate Coachella Valley, receiving a bye in the first round, is indeed 9-2 in the first 11 games of another deep postseason run. But no, they didn’t go double-digits on a nine-game win streak, dropping Game 4 to Milwaukee in the Western Conference Final.
Unlike Games 2 and 3 in this Western Conference final, in which the visiting Firebirds scored opening goals in the first half-minute, Milwaukee avoided a third-straight tarnish and did one better by scoring the first goal some seven minutes into the first period. Firebirds defenseman Connor Carrick tied the game at 1-1 during the 12th minute of this elimination game, and then the two rivals (this is a rematch of CVF winning the West last spring in six games) traded goals late in the period.