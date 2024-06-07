Game 4 to Milwaukee, Firebirds Still Up 3-1

Milwaukee took control of the game in the second period, scoring mid-frame. Then Admirals forward Zach L’Heureux scored his 10th goal of the playoffs, beating CVF goalie Chris Driedger stick-side with a perfectly placed upper corner shot. L’Heureux notched the goal with 43 seconds remaining. L’Heureux has now scored ten postseason goals and added six assists in 15 games, already at one-third of his regular season totals (19 G, 29 A, 48 points).

The Milwaukee crowd no doubt enjoyed the third period with their team clogging the Firebird’s efforts in the final 20 while scoring three more goals in the final seven minutes for a 7-2 (one of the goals was an empty-netter when coach Dan Bylsma pulled Driedger for the extra attacked with five minutes left and the score at 5-2.

Tempers flared more than or even twice in late shifts. Andrew Poturalski, Ryker Evans, the aforementioned Hughes and Ville Ottavainen were all whistled for misconducts in the last two minutes, with ten penalties total called on the Firebirds in the final three minutes, while Milwaukee incurred four penalties. Game 5 is Saturday night, with the Firebirds hoping not to need to play Games 6 and 7 next week in the southern California desert.