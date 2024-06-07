Game 4 to Milwaukee, Firebirds Still Up 3-1

Playoffs win streak ends at nine with home squad going up by two goals and riding a 4-2 lead to stave off elimination in West Final. Game 5 is Saturday in Midwest

TheDepthOfTheSea_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Playoff hockey in the American Hockey League is a lot of things, but no one says getting through four to five rounds is easy. Yes, Kraken affiliate Coachella Valley, receiving a bye in the first round, is indeed 9-2 in the first 11 games of another deep postseason run. But no, they didn’t go double-digits on a nine-game win streak, dropping Game 4 to Milwaukee in the Western Conference Final.

Unlike Games 2 and 3 in this Western Conference final, in which the visiting Firebirds scored opening goals in the first half-minute, Milwaukee avoided a third-straight tarnish and did one better by scoring the first goal some seven minutes into the first period. Firebirds defenseman Connor Carrick tied the game at 1-1 during the 12th minute of this elimination game, and then the two rivals (this is a rematch of CVF winning the West last spring in six games) traded goals late in the period.

Admirals 2022 first-rounder Joakim Kemell (17th overall) scored his second goal of this spring’s Calder Cup Playoffs to make it 2-1 at 17:04. Undrafted free agent and promising Kraken prospect Logan Morrison scored his first-ever postseason pro goal at 18:22 to knot the game. Morrison is centering veteran Cameron Hughes and fellow rookie Ryan Winterton (3rd assist of playoffs) on a line this round, and the line has been clicking.

Milwaukee took control of the game in the second period, scoring mid-frame. Then Admirals forward Zach L’Heureux scored his 10th goal of the playoffs, beating CVF goalie Chris Driedger stick-side with a perfectly placed upper corner shot. L’Heureux notched the goal with 43 seconds remaining. L’Heureux has now scored ten postseason goals and added six assists in 15 games, already at one-third of his regular season totals (19 G, 29 A, 48 points).

The Milwaukee crowd no doubt enjoyed the third period with their team clogging the Firebird’s efforts in the final 20 while scoring three more goals in the final seven minutes for a 7-2 (one of the goals was an empty-netter when coach Dan Bylsma pulled Driedger for the extra attacked with five minutes left and the score at 5-2.

Tempers flared more than or even twice in late shifts. Andrew Poturalski, Ryker Evans, the aforementioned Hughes and Ville Ottavainen were all whistled for misconducts in the last two minutes, with ten penalties total called on the Firebirds in the final three minutes, while Milwaukee incurred four penalties. Game 5 is Saturday night, with the Firebirds hoping not to need to play Games 6 and 7 next week in the southern California desert.

The next chapter of Kraken hockey starts now, be part of it. Season Ticket Memberships are available.

News Feed

Leagues of Their Own

Postgame Instant Analysis: Coachella Valley at Milwaukee | Game 3

Firebirds Win Again in West

Eight on the Slate

Firkus Named CHL Player of the Year

Firebirds Win Eighth Straight in Playoffs

Postgame Instant Analysis: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley | Game 2

Crossing Over: Scouting ‘Top Half’ of Draft

Postgame Instant Analysis: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley | Game 1

Firebirds Win Seventh Straight Playoff Game

Firkus Scores, Moose Jaw Hangs On, Moves On

Balancing Kraken and Firebirds for Now

Seattle Kraken Name Dan Bylsma Head Coach 

Bylsma Named Next Kraken Coach

Firebirds Versus Milwaukee, Redux

Golden Day in Czechia, ‘Burky’ Wins Bronze

Memorial Cup History Unfolds for Firkus

Net-Net: Searching for Goalie Prospects