Firebirds Win Again in West

Playoffs win streak at nine games over three rounds. CVF builds four-goal cushion via veterans and young mates, then go full-D mode to secure 3-0 lead in series

TheDepthOfTheSea_16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Two teams destined for a heavyweight rematch? The Coachella Valley Firebirds raced out to a four-goal lead in Milwaukee Tuesday, then withstood a pair of attempted comeback goals to win 5-2 and take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs. Goalie Chris Driedger stopped all 15 Milwaukee shots in the third period to total 31 saves on the night.

In the AHL’s Eastern Conference final Tuesday, the Hershey Bears routed Cleveland for a 6-2 road win and their own 3-0 advantage in the series, one win away from a sweep, same as the Firebirds. Coachella Valley and Hershey went seven games and 10 minutes of overtime in last spring’s Calder Cup Final before the visiting Bears won the Cup.

Tuesday’s win is the ninth in a row for the Firebirds and head-coach-for-this-playoff-run Dan Bylsma. After losing Game 1 of a best-of-five divisional series against rival Calgary, Coachella reeled off three straight wins to advance to the next round, which finished quickly against Ontario in a three-game sweep of the Pacific Division final. After two wins in the southern California desert, the visiting Firebirds kept the streak alive with goals from D-men Cale Fleury (his fourth of the playoffs) and Ryker Evans (third) in the first nine minutes, followed by a late-period goal from rookie Ryan Winterton (his first pro postseason goal after a 22-goal regular season with CVF).

Fleury scored 31 seconds into the game, just three seconds slower than Andrew Poturalski opened the scoring in front of a sold-out Acrisure Arena crowd in Game 2. The scoring tilt continued when captain Max McCormick scored a minute and a half into the second period. Milwaukee halved the lead but drew no closer as No. 1 star of the game Driedger, and a determined defensive effort by his teammates drydocked the Admirals.

Rookie Jacob Melanson scored an empty-goal late game for his second goal of the playoffs.

Bylsma made a point after Friday’s win that, yes, his CVF squad can score goals but that the group is just as proud – maybe even more so – to be known for prowess and protection in the defensive zone. Game 4 and a possible sweep is Friday night in Milwaukee.

The next chapter of Kraken hockey starts now, be part of it. Season Ticket Memberships are available.

News Feed

Eight on the Slate

Firkus Named CHL Player of the Year

Firebirds Win Eighth Straight in Playoffs

Postgame Instant Analysis: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley | Game 2

Crossing Over: Scouting ‘Top Half’ of Draft

Postgame Instant Analysis: Milwaukee at Coachella Valley | Game 1

Firebirds Win Seventh Straight Playoff Game

Firkus Scores, Moose Jaw Hangs On, Moves On

Balancing Kraken and Firebirds for Now

Seattle Kraken Name Dan Bylsma Head Coach 

Bylsma Named Next Kraken Coach

Firebirds Versus Milwaukee, Redux

Golden Day in Czechia, ‘Burky’ Wins Bronze

Memorial Cup History Unfolds for Firkus

Net-Net: Searching for Goalie Prospects

Firebirds Sweep Weekend and Series 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Coachella Valley at Ontario | Game 3

Postgame Instant Analysis: Ontario at Coachella Valley | Game 2