Firebirds Win Again in West

Two teams destined for a heavyweight rematch? The Coachella Valley Firebirds raced out to a four-goal lead in Milwaukee Tuesday, then withstood a pair of attempted comeback goals to win 5-2 and take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference of the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs. Goalie Chris Driedger stopped all 15 Milwaukee shots in the third period to total 31 saves on the night.

In the AHL’s Eastern Conference final Tuesday, the Hershey Bears routed Cleveland for a 6-2 road win and their own 3-0 advantage in the series, one win away from a sweep, same as the Firebirds. Coachella Valley and Hershey went seven games and 10 minutes of overtime in last spring’s Calder Cup Final before the visiting Bears won the Cup.

Tuesday’s win is the ninth in a row for the Firebirds and head-coach-for-this-playoff-run Dan Bylsma. After losing Game 1 of a best-of-five divisional series against rival Calgary, Coachella reeled off three straight wins to advance to the next round, which finished quickly against Ontario in a three-game sweep of the Pacific Division final. After two wins in the southern California desert, the visiting Firebirds kept the streak alive with goals from D-men Cale Fleury (his fourth of the playoffs) and Ryker Evans (third) in the first nine minutes, followed by a late-period goal from rookie Ryan Winterton (his first pro postseason goal after a 22-goal regular season with CVF).

Fleury scored 31 seconds into the game, just three seconds slower than Andrew Poturalski opened the scoring in front of a sold-out Acrisure Arena crowd in Game 2. The scoring tilt continued when captain Max McCormick scored a minute and a half into the second period. Milwaukee halved the lead but drew no closer as No. 1 star of the game Driedger, and a determined defensive effort by his teammates drydocked the Admirals.