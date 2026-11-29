To hear Melanson tell it, his style hasn’t changed much since his grandad James “Pokey” Melanson taught him to skate forwards and backwards before he was even walking properly. His parents had split up when he was a toddler, with his dad leaving home, so it was Pokey – who Melanson called “Puppy” because he couldn’t pronounce his actual nickname – coming around to teach him sports.

A longtime local youth sports coach, inducted into the Nova Scotia Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002, Pokey tutored Melanson in a bunch of sports the youngster approached with reckless backyard abandon.

“I don’t think there was any time I used to play differently,” Melanson said. “I mean, there were different times in hockey when the leagues had no checking and no hitting, but I still played a kind of gritty role.

“Once hitting came into the picture, I feel that’s where my game kind of took off. That’s where my style of play could take over games.”

When Melanson finally left the ice for good with eight minutes remaining in that opening night win in Calgary, he’d miss the next seven weeks with what was diagnosed the following day as an anterior mediastinum hematoma with a vascular pseudoaneurysm. He hadn’t broken his sternum; but in a somewhat more frightening development, the chest cavity behind it turned out to be filling with blood from the force of his earlier hit.

He’d even gotten on the team plane that night after the game, nearly fainting at one point, hoping to play two nights later in Edmonton. By morning, after a sleepless night, he was checked into a local hospital where tests for a broken sternum came back negative but the internal bleeding behind it was discovered. He faced the prospect of emergency surgery if bleeding continued beyond a recommended 48-hour window but it finally subsided in time.

“I never knew it was going to be that serious,” Melanson said. “It was scary when it first happened. Just the unknown of where to go from this. I feel like not too many people have had this injury or gone through it, so it was kind of rare.”

It actually could have been more serious and season-threatening. Instead, here’s Melanson now back playing fewer than two months later and picking up right where he left off.

His first game back Nov. 19 against Vancouver, he was sent crashing into the end boards. But he got back up, then delivered seven hits in just under seven minutes of playing time on the night.

This past Friday night in Edmonton, Connor Murphy of the Oilers leveled Melanson against the boards at his own blue line. Melanson got up and delivered a flurry of punches on Murphy until officials got between them.

For Melanson, getting hit hard and coming back for more has helped reassure him he’ll be OK playing again.

“You don’t really know,” he said. “I guess we’ll keep finding out as the games go along.”

On Saturday night, after imposing 6-foot-3, 218-pound Edmonton forward Trent Frederic injured Bobby McMann with a hit up high in the second period, Melanson challenged him to a fight in the third. Melanson landed several blows that bloodied Frederic before the bout ended.

Melanson had worked long and hard with team trainers to figure out the best balance between protecting his impacted chest area and preventing another injury given his rambunctious playing style.

“I think we’ve done everything we can do for me to be able to feel as safe as I can,” he said. “And for me to be able to not be scared going out on the ice.”