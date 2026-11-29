Still, the first round major junior selection was a huge moment of celebration for Jacob Melanson and his family and validation of Pokey’s work and sacrifices by his mother and stepfather. But the celebrating quickly ended once the ensuing season began.
Melanson was still only 16 and placed on the fourth line by then Remparts general manager, coach and Hall of Fame netminder Patrick Roy, something he had not been accustomed to when playing top minutes at prior levels. Then, in November 2019 during his rookie Remparts season, Melanson broke his collarbone and was out eight weeks.
He rejoined the Remparts in January 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March and the QMJHL shut down early. Melanson’s season was over after only 39 games and his confidence wasn’t exactly soaring.
For Melanson, who’d never been injured in any sport, the collarbone break was more than a physical blow. Some of the invincibility he’d previously felt running over opponents had been thrown into question.
Pandemic restrictions prevented him traveling to Halifax, where his regular off-season trainer used by the sports agency representing him was based. So Melanson stayed home in Amherst to work with a different trainer – a longtime family friend 20 years his senior named Ryan Reynolds.
He and Melanson had wanted to work together for years and the pandemic now made that possible. And Reynolds, who’d grown up just two doors down from Melanson’s grandad Pokey, quickly saw the wake-up call the injury had given his new client.
“He was always one of those players that was just physically dominant,” Reynolds said. “So, he's a lot physically stronger, more powerful than these kids, and then when you see him go through this injury, you can see it in him. He had to take a step back and realize, ‘You know what? I am a mortal human being.’ Because he had been just out there dominating guys.”
And that meant, for the first time, Melanson, who’d turned 17 in April of that year, realized his God-given physical size and strength wouldn’t be enough. That only serious strength training and nutrition was going to put him over the top when facing older teens and grown men.
The first time Reynolds had Melanson try a squat rack, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound teenager stunned him by lifting three 45-pound plates on each end – 315 pounds total – for a set of 26 reps. Melanson threw himself into training, pushing himself to return to the Remparts stronger than ever and earn more playing time.
When the QMJHL did reopen that fall with a pandemic-shortened schedule, Melanson arrived in camp looking to change impressions about him. Instead, he soon after broke his collarbone in exactly the same place.
Another eight to 10 weeks on the sidelines loomed. Instead of remaining in Quebec City, Melanson returned to Amherst to rehab with old family friend Reynolds.
“All the setbacks and all the things that he has had to go through were so important for his development because it allowed him to come back stronger,” Reynolds said. “And it allowed him to come back better because it gave him a new perspective.”
Reynolds also worked on the mental side of Melanson’s game, especially at “pushing his buttons” to do more.
“I think with one of those collarbone injuries, he realized that he wasn't invincible out there,” Reynolds said. “And that he had to make sure that he took care of himself and did the right things outside of the rink to make sure that those things don't happen again.”
But Melanson never got to prove himself with the Remparts or his Hall of Fame goalie coach. They traded him to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan the minute the league’s trade window opened.