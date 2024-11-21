Home Cooking Has Kraken Heating Up 

Kraken center Matty Beniers was reflecting on the impact a winning homestand has had on the team’s overall mindset.

The season-long stretch of six games at Climate Pledge Arena ended with Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators and erased the damage caused by a tough East Coast swing just prior. Not only did winning five of six games at Climate Pledge Arena vault the Kraken back over .500 at 10-9-1 and into a tie with Vancouver for the final Western Conference wild card spot, it brought them much closer to seeing defenseman Vince Dunn finally return after missing a month due to injury.

And to hear Beniers tell it, the winning stretch changed his team’s confidence level and approach to games.

“We were obviously losing those games, and I think your confidence, momentum and mindset starts to change a little bit,” Beniers said of the prior losing skid. “So, I think being able to get home, we just kind of had a couple of days off. We were able to get some really good days of practice and make sure that our mindset and game was good and together.

“And then we were able to get that first win,” he added. “And once that happens, you build confidence, and you build chemistry from there.”

The kind of confidence in which they don’t go into every game expecting to lose. That’s what head coach Dan Bylsma was starting to see creep into the team’s collective mindset when it scored only four goals in four consecutive losses the prior trip.

“I like the change in mentality from our team,” Bylsma said. “I think on the road, when we got down or something bad happened it was ‘Woe is me’ and we didn’t react with skating. We didn’t react with aggression.

“And over the course of this homestand, we won a couple of different ways.”

Most notably, they came from behind to win on three separate occasions, the first coming in the homestand debut referenced by Beniers against the Vegas Golden Knights. Down two goals, the Kraken rallied to win 4-3 in overtime against a team they’d never beaten previously at Climate Pledge.

Not only did the Kraken score as many goals that game as in four prior losing road contests combined, but they also withstood a late tying marker by Vegas and still won anyway. A loss under such circumstances would have been doubly tough since it was the Golden Knights that all-but-ended the Kraken’s fading playoff hopes at Climate Pledge last March by overcoming a late two-goal deficit and prevailing in overtime.

But the Kraken won this time, against a team that entered Thursday leading the Pacific Division and is considered by many to be a Stanley Cup contender.

And then, despite a poor start against the Columbus Blue Jackets the next game, the Kraken exploded for four second period goals to erase another deficit and win 5-2. They had a better start against the Chicago Blackhawks after that and scored just enough for a 3-1 victory.

All of a sudden, they were rolling. And it wasn’t always the top line of Beniers, Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle leading the way. This time around, Brandon Tanev scored four times in the team’s first three victories and then added two assists in a fourth straight win over the New York Islanders.

Beyond Tanev, the Kraken saw Yanni Gourde notch his first of the season against the Islanders. Tye Karte had a goal and an assist the first two games of the homestand and another assist in the Islanders’ game.

Daniel Sprong was added in a trade with Vancouver, making his debut against the Islanders and scoring the winner versus Nashville in his third Kraken contest. Sprong appeared to click well on a line with Chandler Stephenson, who logged three assists in the Nashville game and finished with four for the homestand.

That prior Islanders game saw the Kraken overcome their third deficit of the homestand, getting a tying goal from McCann and then a later winner by defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Along with Oleksiak’s second of the season, defenseman Will Borgen notched his first of the campaign in the victory over Columbus.

“Our team success is going to come from that support,” Bylsma said. “It’s throughout our lineup. Our D is scoring. We’ve got 12 or 13 goals right now from our defense and it’s coming from throughout our lineup.

“When we have success, it’s coming from Turbo’s (Tanev) jump around the scoresheet here a bunch in the last five games. Tye Kartye has a goal and that compliments when Schwartz and Canner (McCann) are getting goals where you hope and expect them to come from.”

McCann had three goals and two assists the first four games of the homestand ahead of Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers. He now leads the Kraken with nine goals and 21 points.