Goal-Scoring Kraken Prospect Gets AHL All-Star Nod 

Kraken prospect Jani Nyman being named Friday as a late addition to Monday’s AHL All-Star Classic is the latest sign of significant progress made by the Finnish-born winger with a penchant for lighting the lamp.

Coachella Valley Firebirds director of hockey and business operations Troy Bodie said Nyman has already demonstrated plenty of NHL-ready tools in an AHL debut season that sees him leading all rookies with 16 goals heading into Friday’s action. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound right wing takes the all-star roster spot of defenseman Cale Fleury, called up by the Kraken mid-week, on the Pacific Division side in an event being hosted by the Coachella Valley squad for the first time at Acrisure Arena.

“It’s a great honor for him,” Bodie said of Nyman, 20, drafted in the second round, 43rd overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft. “I mean, he’s leading all rookies in goals and when you look at some of the people that have done that in the past, it’s a great list.

“It’s quite an honor to do that at a young age, and so it’s very good for him. And we’re proud of him, proud of his progress.”

AHL rookie goal leaders have included Brett Hull, Steve Thomas and Donald Audette, as well as current Ottawa Senators scoring star Josh Norris and Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka – second on their teams in goals and points, respectively.

Nyman spent a couple of seasons in the top Finnish pro league before getting into five regular season games and nine more in the playoffs with the Firebirds last spring. He scored three goals in that limited stint, enhancing his reputation as a pure goal scorer with a lethal shot.

“He’s got an NHL shot – an NHL one-timer,” said Bodie, who played 159 NHL games for Anaheim, Carolina and Toronto at the same right-wing position as Nyman. “He gets it off very well. It’s got tremendous power.”

In an interview with Bob Condor back in November, Nyman agreed his shot was his best trait but added: “I know I don’t stop moving and battling. I don’t stand still with the puck.”

Nor does he stop working.

“I want to train every day and improve myself,” he said.