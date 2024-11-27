Giving Hockey To The Community

Kraken centerman Shane Wright can only imagine what it would have been like if an NHL player had come to visit his elementary school and play some ball hockey with students while growing up in the Toronto area.
“I would have been so, so excited,” he said. “It wouldn’t have mattered who it was. If there had been an NHL player coming to a school in my hometown I would have been pretty excited for sure.”
That never happened for Wright, 20, but he recently got a taste of what might have been from a different perspective as he traveled with Kraken mascot Buoy to Ridgeview Elementary School in Shoreline for an afternoon of ball hockey. Wright and Buoy were part of a One Roof Foundation contingent launching the latest round of Ball Hockey Kit donations to a planned 30 Title-1 schools – those with high numbers or high percentages of students from lower-income households -- across Washington State during the 2024-25 season.
“That was fun – I enjoyed that,” Wright said. “I think it’s really important to kind of give back to the community and we’re really fortunate to be in that position as role models and people that kids can look up to.”