Game On! My Day Writing for the Seattle Kraken

On Saturday, I had the opportunity to be the Junior Writer and Editorial Assistant for the Kraken Kid’s Game. The Kid’s Game is an annual tradition in which younger fans take over the arena, become part of the game in various ways and receive fun giveaways (which, yes, I shared with my twin sister and younger sister). I have been a Kraken fan since the very first season, watching and attending as many of their games as possible. I write articles about the Kraken in my school newspaper, The Lakeside Leo.

On a Seattle winter day with clear blue skies, I was thrilled to be at the Climate Pledge Arena and part of the Kraken crew. This experience was very special because I got to do things that I love – supporting and learning about the Kraken, being part of the coach and player interviews and writing articles like this one.

My parents and I first arrived at the Press Entry Door, where I was greeted by Andrea Buckmeier, the Kraken’s vice president of marketing, who gave me my gameday staff card. We were talking about what I was excited about when I met Kraken editor-in-chief Bob Condor. Bob greeted me with a smile, a professional journalist notebook and a multi-colored pen for writing notes. I said goodbye to my parents and headed to the press bridge with Bob, talking and learning about Bob’s experiences along the way.

Meeting People, Taking In the View

On the press bridge, Bob introduced me to colleagues, such as John Forslund, the Kraken broadcaster, and Jeff Tambellini, the Kraken’s director of player development. I shook hands with them, and they told me about their jobs. I also met an NHL off-ice official who told me his job was to watch for concussions or other bad injuries so he could alert the team doctors.

I looked at the view from our seats, seemingly in the air, and they were perfect. We were in the middle of the twin video boards, and when you leaned over, you could see the ice, pale as the face of the moon, plus rows and rows of black seats around it that would be filled with fans in two hours. I could almost feel the energy and excitement of the audience as they slowly filled in. I was in awe, looking over the arena as Bob told me facts about it.

Scoping the Interview Room In the Front Row

Then he alerted me that we had to go to Coach Dan Bylsma’s pre-game press conference! We went down to the media interview and work room, a medium-sized space featuring a podium with a Kraken and sponsor background, a long table and a chair on a small front stage. There were seats in front of the podium and TVs showing live footage of the game. To my surprise, other games throughout the NHL were also being streamed. I was then introduced to Alison Lukan, who is a TV analyst for the Kraken Hockey Network. I was talking to her about the exciting day ahead when Coach Bylsma walked into the room in a crisp suit and polished shoes. A hush fell over the room as Coach Bylsma walked to the podium and sat down in front of the desk. Coach Bylsma was asked questions by press members and a couple of questions from Bob.

Coach Bylsma said his main goals were to “take games in three-game segments” to not get too far ahead of future opponents and finish the homestand with a win. From there, we had a meal (breakfast food since it was a 1 p.m. game) in the media and Kraken worker's dining room, and then we went up to the press bridge to get ready for the game.

Game On, Joey Daccord’s ‘Unbelievable’ Saves

The game began with puck drop as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins faced off against the Kraken. The first period was not very eventful (Coach Bylsma calls that a “low-event period”), with both sides getting a handful of shots and Joey Daccord making some unbelievable saves. During this period, Bob told me about writing and overseeing NHL.com (it’s perfect for following game stats in real-time) and how he refers to the NaturalStatTrick site for advanced analytics, such as Grade-A scoring chances.

Kraken producer Brett Barclay had told me about the snack bar, so Bob showed me the selection, and I may (or may not have) taken more than a dozen gummy bears. The second period turned out much more interesting when the Kraken broke the ice 2:16 into the second period with the Chandler Stephenson-Andre Buravkosky-Oliver Bjorkstrand line, making an amazing counterattack play. Stephenson brought the puck into the offensive zone and made a pass to the trailer, Buravkosky. Andre took an extra second before passing the puck to Bjorkstrand, who was getting on the side of the net. “The Maestro” made no mistake and with a shot that ripped past the Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist.

A couple of minutes later, Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby (who I got to see at lower-arena event level playing soccer with teammates as an off-ice warmup) got the puck in front of the net from long-time Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and scored to tie the game. Crosby made NHL history by passing Joe Sakic for 10th place in all-time road-game points.