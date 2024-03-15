Kraken Fall Short on Eberle’s Night

Fete for Eberle

Kraken veteran forward Jordan Eberle, the latest member of the NHL 1,000-game collective, said in an exclusive conversation last week that he expected to be emotional when first seeing his parents, siblings, in-laws, and their families when they all arrived in town. For those family members, the emotions were likely flowing during Thursday’s pre-game ceremony when a special video narrated by s Eberle’s wife, Lauren Rodych-Eberle, played on the twin boards.

The ceremony included Kraken owner Sam Holloway and GM Ron Francis, who is fifth overall in that games-played society with 1,731, just two games behind ex-Pittsburgh teammate and fellow hockey icon Jaromir Jagr (Francis assisted on 110 of Jagr’s goals over seven-plus seasons). Holloway gifted Eberle with a crystal from Tiffany’s, compliments of the NHL, while Francis handed the traditional Silver Stick (daughter Collins appeared intrigued by the shiny object) to the team leader he just re-signed for two more seasons on a team-friendly deal. Other gifts included a magnum of champagne, high-end red wine, Alaska Airlines round-trip tickets, and a commissioned portrait painting of No. 7.

On hand with his own sizeable group of family and friends was Washington forward and Mountlake Terrace native T.J. Oshie, who appeared in his 999th NHL game Thursday, notching the game’s opening goal in an attempt to sully Jordan Eberle’s night. The fam no doubt will be driving up to Vancouver for Oshie’s own 1,000th game Saturday against the Canucks. In a 1,000-game hat trick of sorts, Eberle’s former New York Islanders teammate, Nick Leddy, now with St. Louis, has appeared in the 995 games going into weekend action.

Ex-AHL Stars Duel in Goal

The first period here was scoreless with both teams testing the two goalies, Kraken starter Joey Daccord and his counterpart, Charlie Lindgren. Thursday’s goalie duel is a strong case study for developing players in the American Hockey League. By many accounts, Daccord was the best goaltender in the AHL last season and Lindgren was arguably the same during the 2021-22 season. Daccord faced three Grade-A chances in the first frame and Lindgren turned away nine Kraken shots.

Daccord was much busier in the second period, facing 12 shots on goal while Lindgren stopped all of three SOG by Seattle. The energy outage for Seattle was not helped by fighting off two penalties on defensemen Ryker Evans (interference) and Dumoulin (tripping) in the period. Feel free to review both calls to see if you agree with the referees’ decisions.

But a bigger question mark was the Kraken not taking advantage of a Washington squad playing the second night of back-to-back games, flying from Edmonton after falling to the Oilers in a 7-2 wipeout that puts both LA and Vegas on notice that only one automatic playoff bid will be available to those Pacific clubs. The Caps outshot the Kraken 19 to 13 and out-chanced them 18 to six over the first 40 minutes.

Resilience Required

Win or lose Thursday night, Dave Hakstol provided a capsule take earlier in the day about his team’s tensile strength for staying relevant in the Western Conference wild-card playoff chase. Tuesday’s gut-wrencher overtime loss to Vegas was certainly a test of players’ emotional and mental resilience.

“We didn't do a lot of talking yesterday [Wednesday practice],” said Hakstol after Thursday’s morning skate. “We came to the rink, we got a great skate in for 30, 35 minutes. A lot of that was I wanted to feel what the players were thinking and feeling. There was no frustration. Nobody was down. There were some guys that had a real edge or were upset and had a little anger about the outcome the night before. And for me, those are real positives, because those are the kinds of emotions that you turn into a real good [next] performance... determination is there and very strong.”