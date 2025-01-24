Daccord Can’t Do It All In Kraken Defeat

Kraken goalie Joey Daccord had already made his 20th consecutive save to start Thursday night’s game by the time the Washington Capitals finally got something by him not even five minutes into the second period.

That the Caps broke the scoring ice on an Aliaksei Protas goal on their 21st shot following a giveaway behind the Kraken net was indicative of how things were going overall. The Protas goal made him the third Washington player to reach the 20-mark this season, and if not for Daccord’s acrobatics, this 3-0 loss to a Caps team topping the NHL standings would have been far more one-sided than the scoreboard made it appear.

It's been an advantage offered by Daccord throughout his Kraken tenure, beginning in earnest early last season and continuing through this one as he repeatedly stands on his head to keep things close. This contest at Climate Pledge Arena marked the fifth time in seven starts that Daccord – who was appearing in his 100th NHL game -- has faced at least 30 shots, though he’s managed to hold opponents to two goals or fewer in all of those outings.

Alex Ovechkin scored on an empty net with Daccord pulled for an extra attacker with just under four minutes to play, moving the Caps’ forward within 19 goals of equaling Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record career mark of 894. But Ovechkin couldn’t get a puck past Daccord on either of his two prior shots.

On many nights, Daccord’s 30-save performance - -five of those on breakaways -- would have been enough to enable the Kraken to steal a point. But not this time, as a Washington team entering the night ranked No. 1 in defense and No. 2 on offense showed why they’ve been so difficult to beat in capturing six straight and securing points in their last dozen games.

Ethen Frank put a second puck past Daccord in the final two minutes of the second period on the fourth breakaway chance of the night for the visitors. Daccord actually stopped the first shot, but the rebound went right back to the ultra-speedy Frank, who fired it past the helpless goaltender before defenseman Vince Dunn could catch up to the play.

By the time the period ended a couple of minutes after Frank’s goal, the Caps had a 25-13 shots advantage, and there was little doubt as to how things would end. Washington has allowed two goals or fewer in eight consecutive games, and the last real chance the Kraken had was on an Oliver Bjorkstrand breakaway with 13 seconds to go in the middle frame.

But Caps’ goalie Charlie Lindgren, making his first start after a prolonged injury absence, came up with the stop.

Daccord’s biggest help in the first half of this contest came from his video coaches, who got a top-shelf goal by Nic Dowd wiped out by successfully challenging an obvious offside on the zone entry. Other than that, Daccord was pretty much helping himself – foiling Andrew Mangiapane and Connor McMichael on first period breakaway chances and then Lars Eller on a 2-on-0 breakaway in the middle frame on the first shot after the goal he’d given up.

With chants of “Jo-ey! Jo-ey!” ringing through the grandstands, the Kraken struggled to even get a puck to the Caps’ net. They finally got some sustained pressure on a power play chance with six minutes to go in the second period, with Dunn ripping a point blast that hit defender Martin Fehervary in the face area but failed to get through to the net.

The Capitals own the NHL’s third-best penalty-killing mark and – not surprisingly – did not yield a shot during the power play.

Daccord was still robbing shooters in the final period as Eller again raced in alone midway through but failed to put one by the netminder. Still, the Kraken couldn’t capitalize against Lindgren at the other end despite getting some of their best close-range chances of the night.