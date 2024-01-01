Kraken Red-Hot in Outdoor Win

Points-streak reaches franchise record nine games, including the last five wins in a row, fueled by goals from Tolvanen, Borgen, and Gourde. Joey Daccord makes 35 saves for first ever Winter Classic shutout

By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor

Early morning here at the Mariners ballpark started with the Kraken players arriving in bright orange fisherman’s overalls and matching orange caps with the flaps that pretty much make the whole get-up. Alternate captains Jordan Eberle (he was hardly recognizable) and Adam Larsson (if you know about the t-shirt, expect another) talked in the media interview room in the fish-tossing gear to many smiles and nods of approval.

No matter that there was little sunshine (making the NHL icemakers and the goaltenders happy alike), the day went even brighter, red-hot, and louder for Kraken players, coaches, and fans in a 3-0 win for Seattle in the first-time West Coast-based NHL Winter Classic. Perhaps nothing shined more gleamingly than earning the two standings points against rival Vegas. The Kraken are now above NHL-.500 with a 15-14-9 record.

The goal scorers for Seattle all now have stories and benchmarks to share with loved ones and, in dad Yanni Gourde’s case, the next generation of scoring on this wondrous outdoor game afternoon. Eeli Tolvanen celebrated his Kraken debut last Jan. 1 with another game-winning goal, defenseman Will Borgen ripped home his first goal of the season, and fan-favorite/alternate captain/relentless two-way center Gourde scored an unassisted goal to make it 3-0 early third period. It’s hard to tell which post-goal decibels were loudest but no one was more pumped and relieved than Gourde, who went 16 games without a goal. He even gave a thumbs-up on cue on the centerfield scoreboard video.

Scoring and Decibels Soaring

The game action of skates and pucks on ice was highly audible with well-placed rinkside microphones (more of that please). But good old-school screams, yells and applause lived up to Seattle sports fans’ high-decibel standards when Eeli Tolvanen scored the first-ever outdoor goal for the franchise during the first period here against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas. Tolvanen artfully re-directed a mid-air Vince Dunn speeding shot, effectively bouncing down and toward the left goal post to evade Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson.

VGK@SEA: Tolvanen scores goal against Logan Thompson

It is Tolvanen’s 10th goal of the season and 100th NHL point (51 goals, 49 assists) on the Jan. 1 anniversary of his first game in a Seattle uniform last winter after spending two weeks learning Dave Hakstol’s systems of play after getting claimed off of waivers on Dec. 12, 2022. Tolvanen scored a goal last Jan. 1 in his debut, the game-winner in a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Dunn is on a heater as of late: Six points in the last four games (two goals, four assists) and now has 25 assists on the year, trending higher than his career-high 50 assists in 81 games during the 2022-23 season.

Of course, it was the Yanni Gourde on the ice for the opening goal on an ideal day: 46 degrees Fahrenheit and pretty much overcast all game. The line has been generating copious scoring chances while typically drawing the assignment to defend and disrupt opposing forward lines (in Monday’s case, either young star Jack Eichel centering Vegas captain Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev or Chandler Stephenson between top more top scorers, William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault).

Joey Daccord, who is looking more and more like a No. 1 goalie with each outing, turned in a strong first period with 10 saves, including a couple of Grade-A chances for Vegas. He kept his team’s one-goal lead with a monster save on the aforementioned Eichel with two minutes left in the opening frame.

Saving the First for the Best

Will Borgen picked a wonderful and opportune time to score his first goal of the season, beating Vegas goalie Logan Thompson short side and high with a long-range shot after taking a pass from rookie Tye Kartye. Tolvanen picked up his second point of the day with an assist while linemate Oliver Bjorkstrand’s forecheck prevented Vegas from the getting puck out of the offensive zone, making the whole scoring sequence possible.

VGK@SEA: Borgen scores goal against Logan Thompson

Gourde’s First Goal in 16 Games

Yanni Gourde does a lot more than score goals for Seattle, but he and his teammates were happy nonetheless when Gourde pickpocketed Knights forward Paul Cotter in the Vegas zone, then stayed on the bouncing puck to swat it past Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. His shot, appropriately, was more knuckler than fastball.

VGK@SEA: Gourde scores goal against Logan Thompson

