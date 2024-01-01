Kraken Red-Hot in Outdoor Win

Early morning here at the Mariners ballpark started with the Kraken players arriving in bright orange fisherman’s overalls and matching orange caps with the flaps that pretty much make the whole get-up. Alternate captains Jordan Eberle (he was hardly recognizable) and Adam Larsson (if you know about the t-shirt, expect another) talked in the media interview room in the fish-tossing gear to many smiles and nods of approval.

No matter that there was little sunshine (making the NHL icemakers and the goaltenders happy alike), the day went even brighter, red-hot, and louder for Kraken players, coaches, and fans in a 3-0 win for Seattle in the first-time West Coast-based NHL Winter Classic. Perhaps nothing shined more gleamingly than earning the two standings points against rival Vegas. The Kraken are now above NHL-.500 with a 15-14-9 record.

The goal scorers for Seattle all now have stories and benchmarks to share with loved ones and, in dad Yanni Gourde’s case, the next generation of scoring on this wondrous outdoor game afternoon. Eeli Tolvanen celebrated his Kraken debut last Jan. 1 with another game-winning goal, defenseman Will Borgen ripped home his first goal of the season, and fan-favorite/alternate captain/relentless two-way center Gourde scored an unassisted goal to make it 3-0 early third period. It’s hard to tell which post-goal decibels were loudest but no one was more pumped and relieved than Gourde, who went 16 games without a goal. He even gave a thumbs-up on cue on the centerfield scoreboard video.

Scoring and Decibels Soaring

The game action of skates and pucks on ice was highly audible with well-placed rinkside microphones (more of that please). But good old-school screams, yells and applause lived up to Seattle sports fans’ high-decibel standards when Eeli Tolvanen scored the first-ever outdoor goal for the franchise during the first period here against defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas. Tolvanen artfully re-directed a mid-air Vince Dunn speeding shot, effectively bouncing down and toward the left goal post to evade Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson.