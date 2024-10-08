Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall Just Short in Opener

Vince Dunn and his Kraken teammates had gone a long way toward making this feel like a new era for the franchise well before the defenseman opened Tuesday’s scoring by banging home his own rebound.

Bolstered by a new head coach in Dan Bylsma, captain in Jordan Eberle and second period goals by Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen, the more-aggressive-looking Kraken swarmed the visiting St. Louis Blues at will and appeared well on their way to an opening day victory. But then, out of nowhere, three St. Louis goals in a span of 1:55 in the latter part of that middle frame sent the Kraken reeling to an eventual 3-2 loss in front of a Climate Pledge Arena crowd likely anticipating a far different outcome, much of this afternoon affair.

Jordan Kyrou had two of the St. Louis goals against goalie Philipp Grubauer that second period while Philip Broberg had the other.

For the Kraken, playing in front of a national ESPN television audience and a pumped-up crowd of 17,151 left roaring by the pregame introduction of Eberle as captain, the defeat was their fourth straight in both a season and home opener.

For Dunn, his first goal since last Feb. 26 following a prolonged injury absence that caused him to miss most of last season’s final quarter appeared destined to help the Kraken shed their opening day streak. His initial shot was stopped by Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, but Dunn kept going to the net and slammed the rebound home just 27 seconds into the second period.