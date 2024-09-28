Final Buzzer: In Control and In the Win Column

Winterton finished strong for Coachella Valley last season, his first full season as a pro. He followed his regular season numbers of 22 goals and 13 assists for 35 points in 58 games by notching seven goals and adding five assists in 18 postseason games for Western Conference champ Firebirds.

Five of those playoff goals were in the six-game Calder Cup final. When asked about it early in camp, Winterton was modest, saying he was missing on scoring chances earlier in the postseason and that he “owed the boys some goals.” He and Shane Wright were arguably the best CVF players in the final, which is saying a lot, given the play of veterans Max McCormick and John Hayden, among others.

Bylsma on Stephenson, Younger Players

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said he felt “a lot better” when asked about his overall take on Friday’s strong effort compared to the preseason home opener last Sunday. He wanted his team to “play connected” and verified that was what unfolded Friday. He especially liked the first goal, in which all five players touched the puck before Tolvanen scored. He praised Roed’s defensive prowess turning into speed and, subsequently, allowing that he looked for Winterton, Roed and center Mitchell Stephens (the coach liked the NHL-tested veterans' moves down low in the offensive zone) more shifts as the game progressed.

Bylsma, by media request, supplied his thoughts on Chandler Stephenson’s debut in Kraken blue: “It was just great to see him win faceoffs, his speed, his support on the ice. He is a super-intelligent player, and it showed [Friday]. It's just comforting to have him on the ice as coach ... it awesome to see what he can do with this team.”

Vancouver Answers, Then Daccord Replies

Late second period, Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers busted up Kraken goalie Joey Daccord’s shutout bid with a rush on net that maybe Daccord overplayed just a smidge. The 6-foot-7, long-armed Myers went for the wraparound shot and his wing span won out over Daccord’s dive to open post. But to his credit, Daccord didn’t dwell on the scoring pay, making a pair of quality saves on VAN regulars Elias Pettersson and Sammy Blais in the final four minutes of the frame. The Canucks pressured pretty much that final stretch of the middle period, with Daccord staying poised and in position for a number of just-wide scoring attempts.

The third period didn’t feature any scoring, but there was a flare-up between the aforementioned Blais and Montour, with Montour losing his balance and Blais heading to the penalty box for interferences. On the ensuing power play, the Ryker Evans-led unit didn’t produce too much noise from the crowd, but Montour nearly scored when the unit jumped on the ice. Plus, fellow big-name agent Chandler Stephenson set up a Grade-A redirection by Eeli Tolvanen that only didn’t work because Vancouver goalie Lankinen made his best save of the night.