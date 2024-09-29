Final Buzzer: Kraken Roster Contenders Drive Point Home

But Mattias Ekholm narrowed the lead to just one goal only 26 seconds later by beating Grubauer up high to the short side. Then, roughly six minutes into the third period, Vasily Podkolzin tied things up for the Oilers while shorthanded off a nice passing play to set the stage for the Kraken’s late-game defeat.

Saturday night’s outing for Grubauer against the powerhouse Oilers marked a good test for a goalie who’s yet to start, as well as he’s finished his three prior Kraken campaigns. After giving up four goals on 19 shots over 40 minutes of action six days prior against Calgary, his full night’s outing in this one loomed large for building the momentum he'd like to generate ahead of the season opener.

“Oh, for sure, we don’t have that many preseason games,” Grubauer had said after Saturday’s morning skate. “It’s not like playing in Europe where we play, like, 16 preseason games. The time is really slim to get into game mode. So, obviously the more minutes you can catch out there, the better it is.”

Grubauer wound up allowing all five goals this time on a hefty 36 shots, so there’s still some fine-tuning to go in adjusting to new systems playing out in front of him. It helped that the Kraken lineup here was a bit more polished than the disjointed one playing in front of Grubauer in the preseason opener.

“That first game, we played with a group that I don’t think is around anymore,” Grubauer said with a chuckle, referring to a plethora of players since returned to the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds or their respective major junior teams.

This month isn’t so much about Grubauer putting up stellar statistics in games that don’t count as much as it is the Kraken having two goalies primed for when the contests do start officially mattering. Between Grubauer and Joey Daccord, the Kraken, on paper, should have the best netminding tandem they’ve put between the pipes in franchise history.

And on a team best known for resiliency and depth, the difference between making and missing the playoffs could very well be decided between the pipes.

It could also be decided by the Kraken’s strong depth across all four lines, evidenced by preseason competition still being waged on a nightly basis by remaining roster contenders.