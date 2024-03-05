Kraken Jump to Lead, Keep It

Long overdue Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson notched big goals while “trade-related issues” prompted Jared McCann to be on the right line at the right time for the go-ahead goal. Gourde hadn’t scored in 18 games and it was 20 games for Larsson. Philipp Grubauer finished with 35 saves after facing just two shots on goal in the first period. The Kraken goalie now has won four of his last five starts.

“We started really well and had some rough patches in the second half of the game,” said Dave Hakstol after the game. “But we made plays when we needed to. It was a great road win.”

Dunn Status Uncertain

With the game seemingly more secure with a 4-2 lead and seven minutes left, Calgary’s Martin Pospisil leveled Vince Dunn with a dangerous hit from behind. Replays showed Dunn’s helmet slammed the top of the head into the endboards. Matty Beniers went after Pospisil immediately while Dunn skated rapidly to the Kraken bench gate and down the tunnel. Pospisil’s hit was reviewed in the Toronto Situation Room and upped to a five-minute penalty and game misconduct. Dave Hakstol had no updates on Dunn’s condition during his post-game interview.

When asked about the Pospisil hit on Dunn, Hakstol was straightforward and referenced Pospisil’s hit on Adam Larsson on the game’s first shift: “Garbage. But really not a whole lot different than then the first hit [on Larsson] six, seven second seconds into the game. When you run around like that you probably need to answer when somebody comes at you man-to-man, but that didn’t happen either. From there, I'll leave it to the league.”

Seattle Seizes the First Period

The Kraken came out playing fast and faster Monday night, picking up where they left off in a manic final minute with multiple scoring chances Saturday afternoon. But unlike the weekend game against division rival Edmonton in which Seattle couldn’t tie the game, the visitor's frenetic flurry of shots resulted in the game’s opening goal.

Not long after Yanni Gourde couldn’t quite convert an enticing 2-on-1 rush, the Kraken alternate captain didn’t miss on a second chance just four minutes into the game. Gourde scored his first goal in 19 games when Vince Dunn’s heavy shot from his usual left-point locale was redirected just right by Brandon Tanev, then bounding toward Gourde. The Kraken original put some muscle into his windup and wrist shot to beat Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Gourde last scored in early January, stringing together a three-game goal streak that started New Year’s Day with a crowd-pleaser during the third period of the Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park.