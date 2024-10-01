Final Buzzer: Kraken Prospects Continue Surprising Push in OT Loss

The Kraken trailed in the third period before Shane Wright scored a tying power play goal from in close in after some strong second efforts by multiple players around Calgary’s net. Among those generating chances ahead of Wright’s goal were Andre Burakovsky and Vince Dunn, who both drew assists on the play.

It was only the second preseason contest for Burakovsky after getting banged-up a week ago and the first for Dunn, who was being eased into the preseason after missing 19 of the final 21 games last spring following a hit from behind on him by Martin Pospisil in this very Scotiabank Saddledome building.

As for Melanson, he’d already been one of the biggest Kraken surprises this preseason, punctuated by his one goal, one assist effort against the Oilers. Given an extra game as well on Monday night, he nearly scored again early on against the Flames only to just miss converting in close.

The Kraken had already jumped out to an early 1-0 lead by that point on an Eeli Tolvanen goal off a nice backhanded pass by Chandler Stephenson, then saw Melanson just fail to extend that advantage while Oliver Bjorkstrand was also denied moments later on a clear-cut breakaway chance.

The Flames rallied from there and took a 2-1 lead on the Kraken and goalie Joey Daccord with goals from Brayden Pachal and then Blake Coleman on the power play. The Kraken’s energy level seemed to ebb after that as the opening period wound down – that is, until Melanson stepped on the ice with just more than five minutes remaining until intermission.

Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar had just played a puck in the neutral zone when runaway freight train Melanson rocked him to the ice with a clean open-ice check. That seemed to get the Kraken going again and it wasn’t long before Ottavainen tied the game 2-2 on a 52-foot slapper with just 15 seconds to go in the frame.