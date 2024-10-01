Final Buzzer: Kraken Prospects Continue Surprising Push in OT Loss
Mid-round draft picks Ville Ottavainen and Jacob Melanson have emerged among the biggest surprises of camp
CALGARY, Alta. – There are similarities between Kraken prospects Ville Ottavainen and Jacob Melanson that extend beyond each liking to throw their ample size around on the ice.
Both are mid-round picks from the Kraken’s very first NHL Entry Draft back in 2021; 6-foot-5, 210-pound defenseman Ottavainen, 22, taken in the fourth round and 6-foot, 207-pound forward Melanson in the fifth. With just a lone AHL campaign behind them, neither was really expected to still be around playing in a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames here Monday night on a Nazem Kadri overtime goal in the Kraken’s penultimate preseason affair.
But their hustle and energy leading up to this contest earned each an extra game ahead of what’s expected to be a significant round of cuts come Tuesday. Ottavainen didn’t even make his preseason debut until a stellar effort Saturday night in Edmonton, then took full advantage of this bonus start here by scoring his first goal in a Kraken uniform on a blast from the left point late in the first period.
The Kraken trailed in the third period before Shane Wright scored a tying power play goal from in close in after some strong second efforts by multiple players around Calgary’s net. Among those generating chances ahead of Wright’s goal were Andre Burakovsky and Vince Dunn, who both drew assists on the play.
It was only the second preseason contest for Burakovsky after getting banged-up a week ago and the first for Dunn, who was being eased into the preseason after missing 19 of the final 21 games last spring following a hit from behind on him by Martin Pospisil in this very Scotiabank Saddledome building.
As for Melanson, he’d already been one of the biggest Kraken surprises this preseason, punctuated by his one goal, one assist effort against the Oilers. Given an extra game as well on Monday night, he nearly scored again early on against the Flames only to just miss converting in close.
The Kraken had already jumped out to an early 1-0 lead by that point on an Eeli Tolvanen goal off a nice backhanded pass by Chandler Stephenson, then saw Melanson just fail to extend that advantage while Oliver Bjorkstrand was also denied moments later on a clear-cut breakaway chance.
The Flames rallied from there and took a 2-1 lead on the Kraken and goalie Joey Daccord with goals from Brayden Pachal and then Blake Coleman on the power play. The Kraken’s energy level seemed to ebb after that as the opening period wound down – that is, until Melanson stepped on the ice with just more than five minutes remaining until intermission.
Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar had just played a puck in the neutral zone when runaway freight train Melanson rocked him to the ice with a clean open-ice check. That seemed to get the Kraken going again and it wasn’t long before Ottavainen tied the game 2-2 on a 52-foot slapper with just 15 seconds to go in the frame.
Melanson didn’t stop there, either, continuing to take runs at guys seemingly whenever he was on the ice.
“I’m just trying to bring my physical aspect to the game,” Melanson had said earlier in the day after the Kraken’s morning skate. “I’m trying to bring energy and trying to build up the other guys so they bring the same energy.”
And by “bring energy” he means “get in the dirty areas, play hard, play with my size and just win pucks.”
He added: “A lot of players don’t really want to play that part of the game anymore. It’s a big part of a team, so if I can bring that energy and show I’m willing to go into the corners and go into dirty areas, other guys will follow.”
Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton, taken in the third round of that 2021 draft, is another prospect that’s opened plenty of eyes this preseason. But he’s always been considered one of the organization’s brighter lights – a potential second-rounder who fell in the draft mainly due to missing a year of junior hockey due to the OHL cancelling its season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winterton also played in a handful of Kraken games last season and if anything has lived up to and exceeded expectations this preseason. But nobody really had any huge expectations for Ottavainen and Melanson other than another season of AHL growth ahead of a more serious NHL shot a year from now.
Instead, they’ve bolstered their chances significantly in camp to where they could be considered for NHL promotion should any spots open due to injuries or trades in the not-so-distant future.