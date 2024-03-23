Kraken Lose Shutout, Game Late

After a scoreless first two periods, Kraken rookie Ryker Evans broke the tie with his first NHL goal on a shot that portends many more of those scoring moments. The goal, tallied in the eighth minute of the third period, looked like it might hold up for the Kraken’s first-ever 1-0 victory. But Arizona leading scorer Clayton Keller was right place/right time net-front to rap in his 29th goal of the season, this one send the game into overtime.

The Coyotes endured an earlier disqualification of what the players and home crowd thought was the tying marker, but the NHL’s Situation Room in Toronto ruled it a kicked goal. Arizona ultimately got its second goal when rookie Dylan Guenther scored on a breakaway in overtime on a pass from fellow rookie Logan Cooley. Joey Daccord last nearly 59 minutes – a dream shutout in his college stomping grounds – then unraveled in the next five minutes of play.

Seattle is now 28-28-13 with the winless streak extending to seven games. It is the ninth time in the last 12 games that the Kraken have scored two goals or less.

“We had great energy coming into the game and we played that way throughout the vast majority of the game,” said Dave Hakstol post-game before the flight back to Seattle. “Then we were our own worst enemy on on the tying goal. “That's a three-on-three ... one that certainly we'd like to play differently.”

Hakstol wasn’t happy with the Kraken’s shot selection in overtime: “We are t pressing a little bit maybe in those situations. We've got we've got to have better shot selection in order to hold the puck for good opportunities.”

The Kraken power play was unproductive in three tries Friday. Hakstol said the units looked “lethargic” in the second period: “We just we didn't get enough done on it ... sometimes that can really drop your momentum. It didn't do that tonight.

“Bottom line, we're in a position, excellent position to win this hockey game and no question that we worked hard to put ourselves in that position. That’s a game that we should have been able to close out.”