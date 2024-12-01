Kraken Hope Dunn’s Return Helps Offense Find Net

For most of the six weeks the Kraken were without defenseman Vince Dunn after an early season injury, they did an admirable job of hovering around the .500 mark and within striking distance of playoff hopefuls.

And they indeed had a chance to even up their season record once again Saturday night with the offensively-talented Dunn finally back for the first time since Oct. 17, but that went by the wayside in a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena. The defeat dropped the Kraken to 11-13-1 as they now embark on a key four-city East Coast road trip needing to change their dynamic and results with lynchpin Dunn back in the fold.

Dunn the past two seasons, has been the catalyst the Kraken have relied upon to jumpstart their offense out of the back end. With Dunn out of the lineup, the Kraken scored more than three goals only four times in 19 games, and those scoring woes continued until the very end of this affair despite the home side racking up 38 shots.

Those woes were also compounded by Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood outplaying Kraken counterpart Joey Daccord, who had a rare off night that allowed the visitors to build up a lead they never relinquished midway through the game. It was 4-0 for the visitors by the time Jaden Schwartz put one by Blackwood in the second period and Jared McCann added another early in the third.