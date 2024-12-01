Kraken Hope Dunn’s Return Helps Offense Find Net

The Kraken welcomed offensively-gifted defender Vince Dunn back after a six-week injury absence but couldn’t avoid a third consecutive defeat

SJS at SEA | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

For most of the six weeks the Kraken were without defenseman Vince Dunn after an early season injury, they did an admirable job of hovering around the .500 mark and within striking distance of playoff hopefuls.

And they indeed had a chance to even up their season record once again Saturday night with the offensively-talented Dunn finally back for the first time since Oct. 17, but that went by the wayside in a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena. The defeat dropped the Kraken to 11-13-1 as they now embark on a key four-city East Coast road trip needing to change their dynamic and results with lynchpin Dunn back in the fold.

Dunn the past two seasons, has been the catalyst the Kraken have relied upon to jumpstart their offense out of the back end. With Dunn out of the lineup, the Kraken scored more than three goals only four times in 19 games, and those scoring woes continued until the very end of this affair despite the home side racking up 38 shots.

Those woes were also compounded by Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood outplaying Kraken counterpart Joey Daccord, who had a rare off night that allowed the visitors to build up a lead they never relinquished midway through the game. It was 4-0 for the visitors by the time Jaden Schwartz put one by Blackwood in the second period and Jared McCann added another early in the third.

SJS@SEA: Schwartz scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

Matty Beniers appeared to add a third Kraken goal with 7.6 seconds to go in regulation and Daccord pulled for an extra attacker. But an automatic video review called the goal back for goaltender interference when it was ruled that Yanni Gourde bumped Blackwood in his crease ahead of the shot

The Sharks got a first period goal from Mario Ferraro, then poured it on in the middle frame with markers from Luke Kunin, Cody Ceci and Will Smith.

As for the Kraken, who’d done an admirable job battling back above .500 courtesy of a recent 5-1 homestand, their third consecutive loss and fourth defeat in five contest has them again needing to make a run to even up their record and keep pace. This game was somewhat typical of the Kraken’s woes throughout Dunn’s absence, punctuated by an inability to produce goals early on -- especially in a first period that saw them outshoot the Sharks by a 13-9 margin.

It didn’t help that the Kraken entered the night without the services of Chandler Stephenson, who was coming off a three-point Friday night in San Jose but got scratched right before gametime with an illness and replaced in the lineup by AHL call-up Mitchell Stephens.

Already without Jordan Eberle for the next few months and with Dunn easing back into games, the offense needed somebody to step up in the interim. But the shots just weren’t going in for the Kraken, despite peppering Blackwood with 30 of them in the opening two frames.

McCann had gone six consecutive games without a goal by the time he popped his 10th of the season on a 39-foot wrist shot just more than six minutes into the final period. McCann, who has split team MVP honors with Dunn the past two seasons, is one of those offensive threats the Kraken will need to get going this next trip for the team to again find that .500 level.

