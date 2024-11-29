Nightmare Matinee for Kraken

SAN JOSE – There’s no getting around this Black Friday matinee was a rough outing for Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who surrendered eight goals on 26 shots on goal. There were turnovers and other breakdowns that contributed to an 8-5 defeat, but by any measure, Grubauer didn’t measure up to his own standards. Kraken skaters were resilient, especially in getting the visitors back within a goal by the second intermission.

But the third period played out with two more San Jose goals, including a first NHL goal for one rookie, Ethan Caldwell, just called up from the AHL and a second goal of the game for journey D-man Jake Walman. The 8-5 final puts Seattle’s record at 11-12-1, with a rematch set for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. The defeat negated a pair of power-play goals from Shane Wright, upping the scoring rate to two points per game since he returned to the lineup from a short hiatus, plus an end to a long goal-less streak for the Kraken power play.

A Second Period to Shake Off

The second period here featured six goals and a nightmare scene for Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer. He surrendered four of those scores, including three straight goals, to reverse a 4-3 Seattle lead into a 6-4 San Jose advantage. It started with Will Smith, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, taking a stretch pass to beat Grubauer from the right faceoff dot with the puck dribbling through the goaltender’s leg pads. It’s fair to say Grubauer would like that one back.

Seattle regained the lead with Wright’s second power play of the afternoon. With solid cycling of the puck, defenseman and power play quarterback Ryker Evans moved the puck to Stephenson down low on the right side. The veteran center quickly sent the puck cross-ice to an open Wright, who buried it for his fourth goal of the year. He now has three goals and three assists in the last three games since coming back into the lineup.