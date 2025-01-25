Kraken Sweep Pittsburgh in Season Series

You might say the Kraken and Joey Daccord were not kidding around Saturday, turning a serious workmanlike victory to sweep the season series from Pittsburgh on Kids Day at Climate Pledge Arena. Daccord faced 29 total shots, including 16 Grade-A scoring chances. The Kraken goaltender did get beat net-front by future Hall of Famer Sidney Crosby (surpassing Joe Sakic to be 10th all-time in road points), but Daccord hung on to secure his fifth win in his last seven games.

Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen did allow Daccord and the Kids Day crowd to breathe easier with a third Seattle goal early final period, then Matty Beniers salted the game with a later period goal for a 4-1 final.

Timing It and Getting It ‘Dunn’

NHL coaches are afforded one timeout per game. Seattle’s Dan Bylsma was efficient and effective with his one timeout Saturday, stopping play after the second Penguin in fast succession went to the penalty box later middle period. With a minute and 20 seconds of potential 5-on-3 play, Bylsma handed over strategy to assistant coach Jessica Campbell and her trusty whiteboard.

The stoppage worked perfectly, with Seattle peppering the net with multiple shots in quick cycling fashion against rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist. After the first flurry, the Kraken regrouped. Vince Dunn connected on a long-range slapshot attempt, taking a pass from Jared McCann. Chandler Stephenson, who was iffy to be in the lineup due to an upper-body suffered Thursday, notched his second assist of the night and has 27 on the year.