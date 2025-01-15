Oleksiak, Daccord Lead Comeback Win

Ex-Penguins defenseman scores tying goal in third period and Eeli Tolvanen hits game-winner less than minute later. Daccord sparkles in goal

SEA at PIT | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

PITTSBURGH – There are multiple Kraken personnel with ties to Pittsburgh, including the team’s general manager and coach both connected to glory postseasons. But it was two-time Penguin and now Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak who revived the Kraken offensive attack Tuesday night in this snowy town, knotting this road affair at two goals apiece just eight minutes into the third period after Seattle managed just 10 shots on goal in the first two periods.

Oliver Bjorkstrand picked the assist, and after scoring his third goal of the season, Oleksiak celebrated by pointing his huge left hockey glove right at Bjorkstrand. Just 50 seconds later, the Kraken were rejoicing yet again when Eeli Tolvanen took a skill net-front pass from linemate Shane Wright to score the game-winner. Defenseman Josh Mahura made the goal happen with a surge below the goal line and curl to feed Wright. Kaapo Kakko scored an empty-net goal for his fourth Kraken goal, making it a 4-2 final.

Joey Daccord excelled in net with 31 saves.

GM Francis Discusses Team’s Play, Media Reports

Ron Francis appeared on the Kraken Hockey Network’s pre-game show. With KHN play-by-play man John Forslund asking the questions, Francis calmly and firmly put to rest media speculation that CEO Tod Leiweke was in attendance for Kraken weekend games in Buffalo and Detroit for any reason beyond, well, the Kraken chief executive had meetings canceled and his birthday was Sunday so Leiweke phoned Francis to give him a heads-up he was planning to watch some Kraken hockey in person to celebrate.

A second media report held that sources revealed that Francis wanted to hire a different coach than Dan Bylsma. Francis was quickly and decisively firm in his reply when queried by Forslund: “Look, I’m the GM. I hired Dan. He’s my coach. We’re both trying to figure out a way to get where we need to get.”

Forslund asked about captain Jordan Eberle, a good question with few updates about a player and leader the team is sorely missing (including the power play). Francis said with the pelvis surgery on Nov. 22, Eberle is just 10 days into being able to put any weight on the pelvis. The veteran winger is working out in the pool for now, probably “not touching the ice for another week or two.” The GM said fans can expect Eberle back toward the end of February. In other rehab news, Francis said alternate captain Yanni Gourde is still at least a couple of weeks away.

The six-minute interview, including Francis’ thoughts about the early March trade deadline, is embedded with this story. It’s worth watching in full.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis joins the pregame show to chat with John Forslund about the road trip and the status of injured forwards Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde.

First 40 Minutes Not What Coach Wanted

The first period here featured some things familiar and one item rare in this city that can thank both GM Ron Francis (1991, 1992) and coach Dan Bylsma (2009) for major contributions to the hometown winning three of its five Stanley Cups. To explain, Kraken goalie Joey Daccord turned in a stellar and his usual reliable performance in the opening 20 minutes, making 15 saves, facing nine Grade-A scoring chances (per Natural Stat Trick) and surrendering a lone goal.

Also familiar in the first frame but not what Bylsma had in mind after Tuesday’s morning skate when he urged his squad to get back to better habits at the start of games. This night, the start produced a 1-1 tie at first intermission but the visitors were outshot 12 to 2 and struggled to exit the defensive zoned. As for the rare item: when the Kraken were whistled for too-many-men-on-the-ice bench penalty (too many of this season), center Chandler Stephenson scored the Kraken’s first shorthanded goal of the season.

SEA@PIT: Stephenson scores goal against Tristan Jarry

Pittsburgh seized its first lead of the night just short of five minutes into the middle period when the Penguins settled into the Kraken zone, cycling the puck. Three-time Cup winner Evgeni Malkin, just back from injury, moved the puck to offensively gifted defenseman Erik Karlsson, who you always have to think he might shoot on net. Instead, he found forward Bryan Rust wide-open cross-ice about a stride, maybe two, above the goal line. His angle was not ideal, but the veteran winger quick-released to beat Daccord before the Seattle goalie could fully slide from his left to right.

After the Pittsburgh goal, Daccord kept his squad close, with the home squad shots on goal count at 28 after two periods. His best saves of the middle frame were in the 16th minute, stopping two quality attempts in two seconds from veteran fourth-line forward Noel Accari and third-pair 20-year-old D-man Owen Pickering, a first-round pick (No. 21 overall) in 2022. The Kraken notched eight shots (none high-danger) to finish with 10 shots in 40 minutes.

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh

Kraken (18-23-3) at Penguins (18-19-8) | 4:00 p.m.

Chefs’ Duel Recipe: Coachella’ Camaraderie 

Seeing Red

Kraken (18-22-3) vs Red Wings (19-18-4) | 12:00 p.m.

Never Two Much in Buffalo

Kraken (17-22-3) vs Sabres (16-21-5) | 1:00 p.m.

A Case of the Blue…Jackets

Kraken (17-21-3) vs Blue Jackets (18-17-6) | 4:00 p.m.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, His Dad And Denmark Dreams

Sale Feels Pressure, Delivers in Epic Shootout

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs New Jersey

Kraken play Devils Tough, But Fall By A Goal

Picking A Kraken Quarter Century Team On Short Notice 

The Beginning of a Takeover

Coaching Kraken Goalies, Current and Future

Pride Night Employee Profile: Hannah Ziegler

Kraken (17-20-3) vs Devils (24-15-3) | 7:00 p.m.