Oleksiak, Daccord Lead Comeback Win

PITTSBURGH – There are multiple Kraken personnel with ties to Pittsburgh, including the team’s general manager and coach both connected to glory postseasons. But it was two-time Penguin and now Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak who revived the Kraken offensive attack Tuesday night in this snowy town, knotting this road affair at two goals apiece just eight minutes into the third period after Seattle managed just 10 shots on goal in the first two periods.

Oliver Bjorkstrand picked the assist, and after scoring his third goal of the season, Oleksiak celebrated by pointing his huge left hockey glove right at Bjorkstrand. Just 50 seconds later, the Kraken were rejoicing yet again when Eeli Tolvanen took a skill net-front pass from linemate Shane Wright to score the game-winner. Defenseman Josh Mahura made the goal happen with a surge below the goal line and curl to feed Wright. Kaapo Kakko scored an empty-net goal for his fourth Kraken goal, making it a 4-2 final.

Joey Daccord excelled in net with 31 saves.

GM Francis Discusses Team’s Play, Media Reports

Ron Francis appeared on the Kraken Hockey Network’s pre-game show. With KHN play-by-play man John Forslund asking the questions, Francis calmly and firmly put to rest media speculation that CEO Tod Leiweke was in attendance for Kraken weekend games in Buffalo and Detroit for any reason beyond, well, the Kraken chief executive had meetings canceled and his birthday was Sunday so Leiweke phoned Francis to give him a heads-up he was planning to watch some Kraken hockey in person to celebrate.

A second media report held that sources revealed that Francis wanted to hire a different coach than Dan Bylsma. Francis was quickly and decisively firm in his reply when queried by Forslund: “Look, I’m the GM. I hired Dan. He’s my coach. We’re both trying to figure out a way to get where we need to get.”

Forslund asked about captain Jordan Eberle, a good question with few updates about a player and leader the team is sorely missing (including the power play). Francis said with the pelvis surgery on Nov. 22, Eberle is just 10 days into being able to put any weight on the pelvis. The veteran winger is working out in the pool for now, probably “not touching the ice for another week or two.” The GM said fans can expect Eberle back toward the end of February. In other rehab news, Francis said alternate captain Yanni Gourde is still at least a couple of weeks away.

The six-minute interview, including Francis’ thoughts about the early March trade deadline, is embedded with this story. It’s worth watching in full.