It was loud here Friday night inside Climate Pledge Arena, very loud, so loud. You might even say the capacity crowd of 17,000-plus sounded as decibel-worthy as, say , 47,000 fans. Oh wait, that size crowd is slated Monday for the NHL Winter Classic at the home ballpark of the Mariners. But when Vince Dunn tied up this tight, playoff-caliber game in late December, this place was bonkers. Good warmup act for New Year’s Day.
Points Streak is Eight, Kraken Win
Kraken finally solve former WHL Everett star goalie Carter Hart, push Philly to overtime with Justin Schultz as OT hero. Seattle now 6-0-2 last eight games, ties franchise mark
The Kraken’s seven-game point streak appeared in peril Friday night as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers took a 1-0 lead into the final period. But Vince Dunn tied it on a power play with Oliver Bjorkstrand providing the primary assist. Then Bjorkstrand provided the helping hand again in overtime, feeding Justin Shultz for the game winner.
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol was happy for the veteran defenseman who has been a healthy scratch more times than he might like to make room for touted rookie Ryker Evans: “All you have to do is look at the guy’s performance tonight to know how good of a pro he is and how great of a teammate he is.
“We talk about wanting to have team-first guys, selfless guys in this room. I'm sure it was very difficult for him personally, to come out of the lineup. That hasn't been the case many times for him in his career. The way he handled that really pushes the group inside of his dressing room in the right direction. That's partly but certainly not all why the guys are so happy for him tonight.”
For his part, Schultz said he doesn’t often find himself at the goal mouth waiting to tip in a goal: “It’s not too often I'm down there but maybe maybe more now [laughing].”
Goalies Dueling
Both goaltenders, First Star of the Game Joey Daccord for the home squad, and former Everett Silvertips star Carter Hart for Philly, made big saves throughout, including breakaways (Joel Farrabee for PHI in first period, Alex Wennberg for SEA second period) that could have decisively altered momentum. Daccord chipped in a diving stop of Sean Couturier early in the game and Hart countered with a monster point-blank attempt by Seattle’s Tomas Tatar with under five minutes left in the first period.
Hart was particularly strong during the middle period and held his crease during a blitz of Seattle scoring chances early third. The Kraken finally punched through with Dunn’s rocket of a shot from his familiar left point, taking a short feed from Oliver Bjorkstrand. Kailer Yamamoto and Alex Wennberg (who won the offensive-zone faceoff) provided net-front traffic that had Hart moving right and Dunn’s flying past on his left.
With many oohs, aahs and Seattle near-misses during the remainder of overtime, regulation end one apiece with the Kraken points streak extending to eight, tying a franchise record. It can certainly be argued that both Daccord and Hart deserved getting a standings point on their dossiers.
“We're playing sound,” said Daccord, sounding more and more like a No. 1 goalie. “We’re limiting chances against trying to be opportunistic, just being patient. Obviously we got a big goal from Dunner tonight to tie it up.”
Like all teammates, Daccord was thrilled for Schultz converting the OT game-winner: “I couldn't be more proud of him. He's a great guy and awesome player and it's pumped to see him get a big one tonight.”
Philly Goes Shorty
A Travis Konecny shorthanded goal, scored not long after the aforementioned save on Tatar, opened the scoring . Koneckny showed the sort of patience that has earned him 17 goals this season, holding the puck until Daccord committed full-body and Konecny slid the puck around and past, just inside the left goal post. It marked the fourth shorthanded goal of the year for the Flyers leading scorer.
Burakovsky Returns, First Game Since Mid-October
Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky was on the victorious Calgary trip participating in the morning skate but sitting out the 2-1 win. He skated in Thursday’s practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex, looking fit and speedy. Dave Hakstol was noncommittal about the timing of the skilled forward’s return, but positive about Burakovsky looking better each workout this week.
Accordingly, Burakovsky’s insertion into Friday lineup against the Flyers was not a shocker, though most of us wouldn’t be expecting the summer 2022 free agent to be on the wing with, wait for it, rookie Tye Kartye at center. Kailer Yamamoto filled out the intriguing line, given all three can create offense both solo and in tandem. Fans watching closely during faceoffs likely noticed Kartye has been taking faceoffs during games since veteran center and fellow fourth-liner Pierre-Edouard Bellemare went on the injured list.
Another lineup change: Justin Schultz was back with defensive partner Brian Dumoulin, subbing for rookie Ryker Evans, a move telegraphed during Thursday’s practice when Evans was partnering with season-long reserve defenseman Jaycob Megna. Schultz was whistled off for high sticking mid-first period. The ensuing Philadelphia started with forward Morgan Frost hitting the crossbar. Kraken penalty killers handled matters from there, inducing big cheers when the two minutes went without any further serious threat. The cheers were even louder for goaltender Joey Daccord clearing the puck all by himself.