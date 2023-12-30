Points Streak is Eight, Kraken Win

The Kraken’s seven-game point streak appeared in peril Friday night as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers took a 1-0 lead into the final period. But Vince Dunn tied it on a power play with Oliver Bjorkstrand providing the primary assist. Then Bjorkstrand provided the helping hand again in overtime, feeding Justin Shultz for the game winner.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol was happy for the veteran defenseman who has been a healthy scratch more times than he might like to make room for touted rookie Ryker Evans: “All you have to do is look at the guy’s performance tonight to know how good of a pro he is and how great of a teammate he is.

“We talk about wanting to have team-first guys, selfless guys in this room. I'm sure it was very difficult for him personally, to come out of the lineup. That hasn't been the case many times for him in his career. The way he handled that really pushes the group inside of his dressing room in the right direction. That's partly but certainly not all why the guys are so happy for him tonight.”

For his part, Schultz said he doesn’t often find himself at the goal mouth waiting to tip in a goal: “It’s not too often I'm down there but maybe maybe more now [laughing].”