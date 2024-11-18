Quick Outduels Grubauer, Win Streak Halted

On a night when goals were scarce and scoring chances tightly contested all 60 minutes, New York Rangers veteran goalie outdueled a returning Philipp Grubauer, by not by much. In his first start in nearly two weeks, the Kraken earned plenty of “Gruuuuu” appreciation to keep his teammates in the early hunt for a fifth straight win on the current homestand.

Only a late second-period goal from 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick, Alexis Lafreniere, taking a cross-ice, high-skill pass from Artemi Panarin, marred Grubauer’s work through 40 minutes. It should be noted the visitors held offensive zone possession for roughly 45 seconds, allowing Lafreniere to lose defenders and stand open at the far goal post for a tap-in.

One shift after the go-ahead goal, Seattle D-man Jamie Oleksiak connected on a long (really long) stretch pass directly to the stick of streaking Brandon Tanev, who, of course, had already scored four goals in the last four wins here at Climate Pledge Arena.

The home roared and held their breath. Could Tanev do it again? It certainly was feasible but New York’s young star first-pair defenseman K'Andre Miller, tangled up Tanev and separated him from the puck and scoring attempt. Tanev crashed into NYR goalie Jonathan Quick and both players required a little extra to get into play.

With just two seconds left in the middle period, the Kraken still digging as they did to that point, Kraken D-man Ryker Evans fired a hard shot on Quick from the left faceoff circle. Quick made the save but rebound scooted right to SEA center Chandler Stephenson, whose shot was blocked. But you have to admire the fight to finish and, it’s noticeable to teammates, coaches and opposition alike that Evans is looking more comfortable in all zones with each game. That comfort level, grounded in the 22-year-old’s solid defensive work alongside Kraken stalwart Adam Larsson, is encouraging in that he is feeling more inclined to jump into the offensive flow with scoring stats (three goals, eight assists in 18 games, including four assists on the current homestand) to back it up.

Grubauer continued his solid play with two big close-in saves in the first 90-some seconds of the third period. But NYR kept the pressure and soon third-pair defenseman Zac Jones was beating the Kraken goalie from the left faceoff circle. Grubauer kept the saves going after that score, but Seattle couldn’t beat Rangers backup goalie Jonathan Quick, who posted his second shutout of the year in just five starts, making 24 saves in the 2-0 final.

Quality Starts for Both Teams

The first period proved to be quality hockey by both squads, though the Seattle power play didn’t live up the other 18 minutes of the frame. The visiting New Yorkers nearly scored shorthanded with Chris Kreider unloading a hard, accurate shot that goalie Philipp Grubauer (welcome back, Grubi) made eight saves – five in the first four minutes, plus one hit the post – to keep it scoreless. That was one more shot than the Kraken garnered on the aforementioned power play.

In his first start since Nov. 5 on the road at Colorado, Grubauer was sharp early against an NYR squad that has outscored opponents by a 4-1 margin this season, leading to 10 wins overall. His counterpart in the Rangers net, 38-year-old Jonathan Quick, turned away a half-dozen shots on goal. Four of the Kraken shots were booked as high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

Forwards Jaden Schwartz and Daniel Sprong (welcome back to you too, Spronger) had the best point-blank chances. But Quick, in his 18th season and this season in a backup role behind the elite Igor Shesterkin, was spot-on. He entered the night with a 3-1 record, .964 save percentage, 1.17 goals-against average and one shutout.

Hall of Famers, Current and Future, in the House Sunday

Kraken play-by-play man extraordinaire John Forslund (a surefire future Hockey Hall of Famer himself) referred to NYR goalie Jonathan Quick as shoo-in Hall of Famer, noting Quick’s two Stanley Cups with the Los Angeles Kings and two Vezina Trophy wins as the NHL’s top goaltender as voted by NHL general managers.

As luck would have it for this reporter, Forslund, as usual, was calling the game just above on the press bridge. It’s difficult to name a better way to watch a live Kraken game than a full-on view of the entire rink and action with all of the crowd decibels, plus Forslkund calling the play and adding all sorts of color and stats and stories (with JT Brown this night).

But Sunday raised it up a notch. Just to the left of Forslund in the visiting team broadcast booth, the Rangers legendary announcer Sam Rosen could also be clearly heard. Rosen, a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, is in his 40th season with NYR. At 77, he is planning to retire at season’s end. Meanwhile, Rosen was calling play-by-play to create a hockey symphony in stereo with Forslund for nearby listeners in booths or press row.