Kraken Tie It, But Can’t Stop Josi

The Kraken have struggled mightily this season when trailing after two periods, so Burakovsky’s score was encouraging. Until it was not. Via a tripping call that neither Yanni Gourde nor the home crowd liked, Nashville captain Roman Josi scored on a power play two-and-a-half minutes later to set the Kraken to chasing again. Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyqvist earned the assists.

The Kraken pursuit of a first win on the current homestand was staggered mid-third period when Josi scored again to make it 3-1. A late empty net goal for Nashville’s Filip Forsberg cemented a 4-1 final.

Nashville extended its point streak to 14 games and 82 total points to hold on to the top Western Conference wild-card spot. The Kraken are now 28-26-12 with 68 standings points and sixth among the six wild-card contenders in the West. Fifth-place Calgary is three points better and second-wild-spot holder Vegas has 77 points going into a Sunday matchup with New Jersey.

Momentum Swings in First 20 Minutes

The Kraken brought early energy to the start of Saturday’s game, another must-win proposition. They nearly scored at the five-minute mark when defenseman Jamie Oleksiak joined the rush and then some. He outskated a couple of Nashville defenders and beat elite goalie Juuse Saros.

Just one problem, the rising shot rang off the crossbar and kept the scoresheet without entries until Nashville’s Tommy Novak looked to pass cross-ice and net front to wide-open linemate Luke Evangelista at SEA goalie Philipp Grubauer’s “back door.” But Novak’s feed never made it to his teammate, instead caroming off Kraken D-man Justin Schultz’s skate. The puck slid past Grubauer, first hitting his leg pad. Bad luck and a second straight goal over two games that the opponents scored without shooting directly on net.

The first period finished with Nashville showing why it started the night with a 13-game point streak, sitting atop the Western Conference wild-card standings. The Predators, well rested after a 4-2 win at Winnipeg last Wednesday, doubled the home squad’s shots on goal, 10 to 5.

Nashville Rising

When 33-year-old Ryan O’Reilly center signed with Nashville last summer, he had several reasons for the move, including previous relationships with new GM Barry Trotz and coach Andrew Burnette. He also liked the blend of Nashville veterans such as Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi, plus two-time Stanley Cup-winning Ryan McDonough, playing on a roster with promising young players, including Tommy Novak and Luke Evangelista.

It didn’t hurt O’Reilly’s enthusiasm when Trotz (he coached Nashville for its first 15 seasons with seven playoff appearances) added defenseman Luke Schenn and Gustav Nyqvist to the lineup. During O’Reilly’s introductory press conference, he asked a question himself: “Why can’t we contend?” Nashville turned its season around from sellers to buyers at the trade deadline with the ongoing 14-game point streak.

O’Reilly and Nyqvist are making Trotz look wise in his inaugural turn as an NHL GM – and profoundly supporting O’Reilly’s summertime musing – by teaming up with Forsberg to put up some gaudy first-line numbers: Forsberg (35 goals, 36 assists), Nyqvist (already a career-high 59 points with 18 goals and 41 assists), O’Reilly (24 G, 32 A).

Kudos to Kraken Fans

The Seattle squad did not reach double-digits in shots on goal until less than five minutes in the middle period. To its credit, the Climate Pledge Arena crowd didn’t deter from supporting the home squad throughout the first 40 minutes. Lots of boos for Nashville D-man Luke Schenn for decking Jared McCann early in the game and then slamming the Kraken’s leading scorer into the end boards of the Predators zone late first period. When former Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon hit fan favorite Brandon Tanev late in the second period, linemate Kailer Yamamoto took exception and raced to confront Lauzon despite giving up six inches of height and some 70 pounds. The Kraken faithful loved it and roared approval.