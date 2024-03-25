First Period Dooms Kraken

The Kraken’s playoff push went a bit sideways in the first period Sunday night when the visiting Montreal Canadiens jumped to 4-0 lead. Seattle looked like it might have halved the lead at 4-2 mid-second period only to have the goal called back due an offside infraction that was challenged by Montreal coaching staff. From there, the Kraken couldn’t whittle down the deficit, dropping a 5-1 decision and are now 0-6-2 in their last eight outings.

The Kraken are now 28-29-13 and 13 points out of the second Western Conference wild-card playoffs spot with 12 games left in the regular season. Next up are two home games in three nights (Tuesday and Thursday) against division rival Anaheim.

It was a tough night for goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who was pulled after the fourth Montreal goal at the 18-minute mark of the first period, just 27 seconds after the visitors’ 21-year-old captain Nick Suzuki scored the third goal for the Canadiens. Grubauer, replaced by Joey Daccord, faced six shots in those 18 minutes. On the night, the Kraken finished with 37 shots on goal (and ten Grade-A chances per Natural Stat Trick).

One of the few bright spots for Seattle was Jordan Eberle notching his 298th NHL career goal in the first minute of the second period. Eberle skated into the Canadiens zone up the right side with Jaden Schwartz joining the rush to his left. Eberle held onto the puck and hammered a perfect shot upper right corner He is just one assist away from 400 career assists in what Kraken fans all know is just over 1,000 NHL games played.