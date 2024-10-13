Three Rallies Fuel a Thriller Shootout Win

ST. PAUL, Minn. – In a game that included a Minnesota disallowed goal because time had expired in the first period and second period Kraken goal that stood after review and despite home-crowd sentiment, the final score here was decided by a shootout that didn’t need any further audit. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle scored in the shootout, and Joey Daccord stopped two of three attempts for coach Dan Bylsma’s first win.
There was lots more to this game. Seattle staged not one, not two, but three comebacks in this Saturday's sendup of the first Dan Bylsma win as Kraken coach. The third rally came just seconds after a delayed penalty call enabled goalie Joey Daccord to skate to the Seattle bench for an extra attacker. D-man Ryker Evans got the puck to shoot-first Jared McCann, and that he did from quite a bit atop the right faceoff circle, sending a laser past Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury. The goal was scored with three-and-a-half minutes left in regulation.