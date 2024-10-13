Three Rallies Fuel a Thriller Shootout Win

Captain Eberle Leading By Scoring

When an early second-period shot from Minnesota’s Matt Boldy slithered through Joey Daccord’s attempted glove jab-save on the Wild powerplay, the 2-0 no doubt raised some dread among fans watching the Kraken Hockey Network back in the PNW. Boldy notched his second goal of the season with another assist racked up the Kirill Kaprizov.

But newly appointed captain Jordan Eberle and crew responded with a goal just 40 seconds after the two-goal margin was established. Brandon Montour showed one of the many reasons why Seattle signed the summer free agent by rapidly transitioning the puck from defense to offense, sending the puck to Jared McCann in the neutral zone. McCann carried it to the right side into the Wild zone, then maneuvered toward the top left faceoff circle to fling a shot that Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury stopped with his leg pads but couldn’t control. Both Eberle and new linemate Shane Wright had crashed the net with four Wild defenders doing their best to knock them down or out of the crease or both.

Montour and McCann earned assists (first of the year for both) on the score, which effectively was a scrum of players positioning crease-front in what looked a lot like wall or corner puck but inches from the goal line instead with Wild goalie and future Hall of Fame Marc-Andre Fleury prone on the ice. Eberle, truly a lead-by-example veteran and more vocal in the locker room than many fans might assume, held his upright posture and hacked and whacked enough—three times by this count – to get stick on puck past the goal line. Wright occupied a couple of foes to allow Eberle’s heroics.