Schwartz Hat Trick Propels Kraken

The Mahura hit was a thing of beauty, catching Foegele off-guard and off-balance as he tried to dipsy-doodle across the Kraken blue line with the puck. Foegele has been a bit of a nemesis over the years, the one-time draft pick by Ron Francis in Carolina, scoring five goals in his first 10 games against the Kraken while with the Edmonton Oilers.

Having joined the Kings this season, Foegele nearly scored again in the third period when afforded a shorthanded breakaway chance, only to be thwarted by Daccord on his attempted deke move.

Foegele may have still been feeling some cobwebs from the Mahura hit. After he was plastered to the ice, big Kings winger Quinton Byfield went up and got in Mahura’s face and kept yapping at him while play continued.

Byfield was still hanging around the neutral zone, jawing with Mahura when Schwartz finally scored off the odd-man rush.

Unfortunately for the Kraken, the period didn’t end there.

The opening goal by Schwartz on the first shot of the game had already been erased by a power play marker by Adrian Kempe. And then, after Schwartz scored again off the Mahura hit to put the Kraken back out front, the Kings tied it 2-2 just before intermission when goalie Daccord got tangled up with Brandon Montour and an opposing forward before allowing a long Jordan Spence shot to get by him.