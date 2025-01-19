Schwartz Hat Trick Propels Kraken

An early start, aided by some Jaden Schwartz goals and a huge open ice hit by Josh Mahura, helps the Kraken gain momentum in victory over the Los Angeles Kings

By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

Unlikely, Kraken goal-scoring leader Jaden Schwartz wasn’t one to waste cashing in on an opportunity presented by one of the best open ice hits by a teammate all season.

It would be Schwartz scoring three of his team’s four goals in Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, the second one coming after teammate Josh Mahura absolutely crushed opposing forward Warren Foegele just inside the blue line in the first period. The resulting odd-man rush the other way saw Matty Beniers feed Schwartz for his team-leading 15th of the season and a rare such marker by the Kraken this season following an open-ice hit causing a turnover.

LAK@SEA: Schwartz scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

That hit set the tone for a game in which the Kraken took it to one of the NHL’s bigger teams size-wise and got rewarded when Chandler Stephenson redirected the go-ahead goal home early in the second period. Schwartz would then cap the fourth “hat trick” in Kraken history – and the first at Climate Pledge Arena since Jordan Eberle’s in November 2021 – with an empty net goal with 70 seconds to play in regulation on just the first Kraken shot of the entire third period.

The Joey Daccord Show had taken over for the Kraken in that final frame, with the Kraken outshot 16-1 and barely hanging on to their one-goal advantage.

Stephenson’s go-ahead goal against red-hot Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper – who’d allowed just four in his prior five starts combined – had helped the Kraken carry momentum through to the third period. It also followed an opening frame in which the Kraken played one of their better offensive periods all season, sparked in part by Mahura’s open-ice check.

LAK@SEA: Stephenson scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

The Mahura hit was a thing of beauty, catching Foegele off-guard and off-balance as he tried to dipsy-doodle across the Kraken blue line with the puck. Foegele has been a bit of a nemesis over the years, the one-time draft pick by Ron Francis in Carolina, scoring five goals in his first 10 games against the Kraken while with the Edmonton Oilers.

Having joined the Kings this season, Foegele nearly scored again in the third period when afforded a shorthanded breakaway chance, only to be thwarted by Daccord on his attempted deke move.

Foegele may have still been feeling some cobwebs from the Mahura hit. After he was plastered to the ice, big Kings winger Quinton Byfield went up and got in Mahura’s face and kept yapping at him while play continued.

Byfield was still hanging around the neutral zone, jawing with Mahura when Schwartz finally scored off the odd-man rush.

Unfortunately for the Kraken, the period didn’t end there.

The opening goal by Schwartz on the first shot of the game had already been erased by a power play marker by Adrian Kempe. And then, after Schwartz scored again off the Mahura hit to put the Kraken back out front, the Kings tied it 2-2 just before intermission when goalie Daccord got tangled up with Brandon Montour and an opposing forward before allowing a long Jordan Spence shot to get by him.

LAK@SEA: Schwartz scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

It was a familiar story for the Kraken: Outplaying the Kings by a wide margin and a 15-8 shots advantage but having no lead to show for it.

That’s why Stephenson’s early goal in the second, in which he redirected an Oliver Bjorkstrand shot just 1:37 into the frame, was so key. Instead of a middle period letdown that’s sometimes followed some strong starts, the Kraken didn’t let up in the second and kept going at the Kings hard.

By the time the second period was done, they had a one-goal lead and were outshooting the Kings 21-13.

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Los Angeles

From the Front Office: Steve Briere

Kraken (19-24-3) vs Kings (25-12-5) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Winnipeg

Kraken Push West Leader, Fall Late

Kraken (19-23-3) at Jets (30-12-3) | 5:00 p.m.

Good Fit with the Firebirds

Living The NHL Dream – In Small Doses 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh

Oleksiak, Daccord Lead Comeback Win

Kraken (18-23-3) at Penguins (18-19-8) | 4:00 p.m.

Chefs’ Duel Recipe: Coachella’ Camaraderie 

Seeing Red

Kraken (18-22-3) vs Red Wings (19-18-4) | 12:00 p.m.

Never Two Much in Buffalo

Kraken (17-22-3) vs Sabres (16-21-5) | 1:00 p.m.

A Case of the Blue…Jackets

Kraken (17-21-3) vs Blue Jackets (18-17-6) | 4:00 p.m.