Drought in Dallas, Kraken Shut Out

DALLAS –The Kraken fell behind, 2-0, for a second straight night, this time against one of the Western Conference’s top teams during this decade. But there was no reversal of momentum here in Texas. The Stars moved to 3-0 on the season with a decisive 2-0 victory. Dallas has yet to allow a goal in six periods at home this season.

Seattle finished with 25 shots on goal, testing new Dallas backup goalie Casey DeSmith on a few chances, especially in the second period. But DeSmith and goalie partner Jake Oettinger both own shutouts already. The Stars’ two-goal lead was built in less than a quarter-minute via two first-period goals scored 13 seconds apart.

Dunn Sits Out, Mahura Suits Up

Saturday’s shootout win over Minnesota came with a cost. Kraken coach Dan Bylsma began his pre-game press conference Sunday in Dallas by informing that top-pair defenseman Vince Dunn is “day-to-day, upper body.” Reserve defenseman Josh Mahura stepped into the lineup, pairing with Will Borgen while young D-man Ryker Evans moved alongside Seattle stalwart Adam Larsson. When Dunn was out with a neck injury late season last spring, Evans and Larsson were a tandem over several games.

Plus, Bylsma, planning ahead, paired his defenders with pretty much all other D-man on the roster during preseason to get some familiarity. Larsson and Evans worked two full games together. Mahura and Borgen logged some pair minutes too.

During the latter part of training camp, Bylsma allowed Mahura’s first preseason game, like any number of his new teammates, didn’t have his best performance. But the Kraken coach said he’s liked all of Muhara’s work since.

[The first game] was a learning experience for just how we want to play and what we're expecting,” said Bylsma. “Over the course of camp, he showed he picked that up and going to be the player he is ... a lot like Vince Dunn, a good skating defenseman, a good first -pass defenseman. He depends on his feet and speed. He’s definitely part of the group. He's got to get in there and do it.”

First-Period Pressure from the Stars

By the midpoint of the opening 20 minutes, Dallas held a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal and it upped to 9-3 with five minutes left in the frame. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer faced two high-danger shots in those 15 minutes, holding steady under what felt like constant pressure or presence or both in the Kraken zone. But a third Stars high-danger chance beat Grubauer and the defensive pair of Josh Mahura and Will Borgen when original Kraken Colin Blackwell zipped a pass from near-left corner to fellow fourth-liner Steel for a far-post (aka back-door) score.

Thirteen seconds later, Dallas doubled the lead when 21-year-old forward Wyatt Johnston, who led the Stars in goals last year with 32, fired a hard shot from the exact dot where the puck is dropped for faceoffs in the right circle. Grubauer, who appeared to overplay the near angle, couldn’t get to Johnston’s delivery far upper corner. The period ended 2-0, though Grubauer did make a Grade-A stop late period to keep the game within reach.

Second-Period Standoff

While Dallas goalie Casey DeSmith didn’t get much action in the first period, the Stars newcomer (he signed as a free agent after backing up in goal for Vancouver last year) was arguably the home team’s best player in the middle period. Steadily during the second stanza, the Kraken and drew close to even in total shots on goal in the first 40 minutes (Seattle outshot the Stars, 12 to 9, with Grubauer turning away three more high-danger chances and DeSmith handling two Grade-A shots on goal).

Among individual players, Kraken fourth-liner Brandon Tanev was credited with three shots on goal during the first two frames with linemate Tye Kartye notching two scorchers. Only three other forwards had shots on goal.

Third-Person Jump-Start Supplied

By the end of 40 minutes, both teams were 0-for-2 on powerplays with just two shots on goal apiece. Veteran Dallas forward Evgenii Dadonov did the Kraken a favor by high-sticking Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz to draw penalty with no time remaining on the second period. But a third Kraken power play finished empty of shots and much pressure.

Philipp Grubauer continued to keep the game within reach with a breakaway save on Dallas captain Tyler Sequin with 13 minutes in the third period. Then he made a second late-game stop on a Mason Marchment breakaway attempt. But Seattle couldn’t generate enough offense from there.