Fourth Line Work Again Keys Kraken Comeback

Brandon Tanev and his fourth line teammates are becoming quite adept at bringing the Kraken back from the brink.

A few nights prior, a Tanev breakaway strike helped cut into a two-goal deficit right at the tail end of the opening period. Then, in Tuesday night’s 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, it would be Tanev scoring a tying marker in a four-goal second period outburst that helped the Kraken again rally back from behind by two.

“It’s obviously not the start we wanted,” Tanev said of a first period in which the Kraken were outshot 18-6 and outscored by the pair of goals. “But I think we found a way to make some plays, and good things will happen when you’re playing the right way.”

The good stuff began once the Kraken simplified things, getting out of their own end more quickly with better passing and decision making. And then the fourth liners took over by doing the hard work along the boards and at the net front.

Not long before Tanev’s goal off a 2-on-1 break with Yanni Gourde, his other linemate on the fourth trio, Tye Kartye, had finally gotten the Kraken on the board three minutes into the frame with solid net front positioning. He then took a pass from Andre Burakovsky and tucked the puck behind goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

“(Kartye) did a great job of getting to the net and I think Yanni and Burakovsky made great plays on that play as well,” Tanev said. “And my goal doesn’t happen without Yanni driving the net and clearing space for me.

“So, there are a lot of good things, simple things that make the game easier for others and especially our teammates. When we’re playing that way, the game becomes easier for us.”

Only 10 seconds after Tanev’s tying goal, Eeli Tolvanen converted a cross-ice pass by Jordan Eberle at the net front to put the Kraken ahead to stay. Will Borgen added his first of the season before the period’s end, and Jared McCann scored an empty net goal in the waning seconds as the Kraken and goalie Joey Daccord – who stopped a season-high 38 shots -- picked up their second straight victory.