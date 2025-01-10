A Case of the Blue…Jackets

COLUMBUS, OH - Two minutes and fifty seconds into the third period, Josh Mahura was in pursuit of a puck when he was upended by Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who came out of his net high in the slot. The moment felt like how the game versus the Blue Jackets happened.

After a strong start and an even board after the first period, Columbus, a team that came into the game holding down the second wild card spot in the East, upended the game as a whole with a four-goal offensive outburst in the middle period that ultimately sealed the fate of the game at a 6-2 loss.

“We needed to defend better,” head coach Dan Bylsma said. “The goal is not to outscore the opposition. The goal is to win the hockey game with more goals than they have. And we just gave them too many goals tonight, too many opportunities…and lapses in our defensive coverage, and you end up chasing the game.”

Wright Response

Coming into this game, Bylsma and his staff had made some changes to the forward trios, moving Oliver Bjorkstrand alongside Chandler Stephenson and Andre Burakovsky, and Jared McCann switched over to a line with Eeli Tolvanen centered by Shane Wright. The latter swap would pay off for the Kraken.

Dan Bylsma has said that getting the first goal of the game doesn’t dictate the rest of the game. But he does put weight on the second goal because it either gives either team a two-goal lead or returns the score to even. The Kraken made the second goal of the game count in this one.

Just like the last time these two teams played, Sean Kuraly scored the first goal of the game, but ten seconds later, Seattle responded.

Wright won the very next faceoff, and then, as the puck moved into the Kraken’s offensive zone, he won a board battle against Luca Del Bel Belluz, spun and fed Tolvanen in the slot, who moved the puck quickly off his stick to beat Elvis Merzlikins and make it 1-1. It was the seventh time this season the Kraken have scored a response goal after an opponent’s.