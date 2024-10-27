Daccord Keeps It Close But Kraken Can’t Narrow Gap

But up until the final 10 minutes, the biggest fight put up by the Kraken was from their goalie and a couple of shot-blocking defenders in Jamie Oleksiak and Ryker Evans. That trio did what they could to keep the Hurricanes from adding to a two-goal lead built on a first period power play strike by Andrei Svechnikov and then a late second period score from Jack Drury off a net-front conversion of a Jackson Blake pass.

Daccord couldn’t do much about either goal and the pinpoint passing that preceded both. But he was more than effective throughout a contest in which his team was outshot 39-19 overall and struggled to generate offense throughout.

“I mean, they’re a good team,” Daccord said. “They play right on top of you the whole night. There’s no time and space out there.”

The Kraken have been pretty intentional up to now in splitting goalie assignments between Daccord and Philipp Grubauer. So, this second consecutive Daccord start represented a chance to stand out in what’s been a fairly even competition up to now.

Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma termed Daccord’s performance “outstanding” and added: “The result and the numbers probably don’t show that but it was his best game of the year thus far.”

And the Kraken will likely need more such goaltending from whoever is between the pipes this upcoming five-game road trip that starts Tuesday night in Montreal.

The Kraken have struggled to generate offense in the four games Vince Dunn has missed due to an injury expected to keep him out several more weeks. They’ve scored only three total goals in the opening two periods of those contests, going 1-2-1 that span.

They ended this five-game homestand 2-2-1 and now embark on a road trip of an equal number of contests in which the team’s mettle should be tested frequently. Bylsma said his team needed to fight harder than it did at times along the boards and in one-on-one puck battles both to exit their own zone and keep play inside Carolina’s end.

“When you play a team like this, you have to execute,” Bylsma said. “You have to compete under pressure, all over the ice defensively. And when you get a chance, your first execution has to be quick and fast and aggressive. I think too many times tonight, we held on to the puck and were careless with our execution when we had the opportunity – especially in the first period – to make those plays.”