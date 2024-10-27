Daccord Keeps It Close But Kraken Can’t Narrow Gap

Kraken netminder Joey Daccord was musing postgame about the “fight” shown by his teammates throughout a homestand that ended a tad less promising than it began.
Part of the issue the past few games is that the Kraken have done their best fighting when down multiple goals late, again unable to complete the task Saturday night in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. That the Kraken were even still in a fight was due largely to the goaltending of Daccord, given a consecutive starting chance by his coach and making the most of it on a 35-save night.
But stay in it the Kraken did, nearly tying things in the closing minutes before the Hurricanes pulled away.
“I thought the guys fought really hard – we just competed,” Daccord said. “And at the end of the day, it wasn’t enough tonight but I was proud of our group for the way we battled.”
Jared McCann finally got the Kraken, down 2-0, on the board midway through the third period and then Eeli Tolvanen and Andre Burakovsky both missed point-blank chances to tie the game a few minutes later. Seth Jarvis finally broke open the one-goal affair by converting on a nifty breakaway move with under five minutes to go, followed by Dmitry Orlov adding an empty net marker with Daccord pulled for an extra attacker.