Post-Game Instant Analysis: Minnesota vs Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken earned the point they got from this game. They controlled shot volume in the first two periods and ended the game with 48.1-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume, and built an advantage of 56.6-percent of all shot quality in the game as a whole.

+ The Kraken point streak now extends to ten points – the second longest in franchise history.

+ Seattle matched Minnesota in high danger scoring chances (12)

+ The two strongest lines for Seattle were Matty Beniers’ line (with Jared McCann and Kaapo Kakko) and Ben Meyers’ group with Tye Kartye and Jacob Melanson on the flanks. Benier's line had a plus-4 advantage in shot attempts and created 74.8-percent of all shot quality in their 13:12 of ice time. Meyers’ trio was also plus-4 with 68-percent of 5-in-5 shot quality in 9:58 on the ice.

+ Notably it was the Meyers line that kept Quinn Hughes the quietest – he was below 50-percent of shot attempts when playing against them (roughly 6.5 minutes of game time).

+ Beniers led the game in individual shot quality, including the most slot shots (4) of any skater on the ice tonight.

+ According to Game Score, the top skaters in the game were Vince Dunn, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, Adam Larsson, and Beniers.

+ Philipp Grubauer performed right to expectations in the game, turning away 41 of 43 shots fired at him.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):