Tolvanen Left His Backyard, But It Never Left Him 

“It’s a big step when European players go abroad for the first time,” Joona Tolvanen said. “It was a fun year with my teammates and friends I made for a long time after that. You develop a lot in overcoming language barriers and learning to play on a bigger stage.”

Bigger in terms the caliber of opponent, for sure, but a smaller, tighter stage in terms of ice surface itself compared to standard European rinks. The smaller North American rinks can be a tough transition for European skill players, who find less room to operate and can quickly be overmatched if they lack a physical aspect to their game.

But Joona said that wasn’t a problem for his future Kraken youngest brother.

“Of course, it was always very physical with him,” he said of their backyard hockey games. “He’s seven years younger than me and he was a lot smaller, so he got used to it (physical play) pretty well. My other brother was a goalie and that’s usually where we’d put the smallest kids, but Eeli couldn’t do that because his brother was already the goalie and we didn’t need one.

“And in our neighborhood, Eeli was like, the youngest kid. So, the small guy came to play with us. I’d say that’s where he got it (his toughness) from.”

The goaltending middle brother from their backyard games, Atte, was the next to head overseas, playing two junior level seasons in the North American Hockey League team and then heading to Northern Michigan University. That’s when Eeli Tolvanen, still only 15, decided he’d try out for an emerging junior level powerhouse United States Hockey League squad in Sioux City, Iowa.

That team, coached by current Philadelphia Flyers assistant Jay Varady, featured a roster of mostly 18-to-20-year-olds. Varady gave Tolvanen a week-long practice tryout with the full squad in the spring of 2015, right before Tolvanen’s 16th birthday in April.

Tolvanen surprised the team with his abilities and earned an invitation to fall training camp, where he not only made the squad but led it with 17 goals and a second-best points total of 38.

The following season, the Sioux City Musketeers, with a roster that included future Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, and the older brothers of current NHL players Matthew Knies and Martin Pospisil, won the regular season title and went all the way to the USHL championship round before losing to the Chicago Steel in a decisive fifth game of the best-of-five series.

Tolvanen led the team in scoring with 30 goals and 54 points at age 17, finishing well ahead of No. 2 point-getter Phillip Knies, 18, and No. 3 Kristian Pospisil, 20. Musketeers goalie Kivlenieks, age 20 that season, made the NHL within three years. He also starred internationally for his native Latvia in a shocking IIHF World Hockey Championship upset of Team Canada in 2021 just weeks before being killed in a July 4 holiday mishap at a Blue Jackets team party.

“We had a really tight group,” Tolvanen said. “My first year, all of the school age kids went to high school together and we all hung out. Then, my second year I did online courses. So, then it was pretty much the older guys I hung out with. Everybody lived close together, so you’d go to practice in the morning and then go hang out at somebody’s house in the afternoon.”

Tolvanen didn’t just score goals. He also learned about the importance of playing the game “right” and thinking more like a pro.

Last week against the Vancouver Canucks, the Kraken had pulled their goalie for an extra skater during a delayed penalty call. The Canucks eventually gained possession to cause an automatic play stoppage but, instead of doing so by merely touching the puck, Kiefer Sherwood fired a long, hard slap shot into the vacated Kraken net.

Tolvanen immediately got in Sherwood’s face, and they needed to be separated. He knew better, having done the same thing early on in his USHL career.

“It wasn’t the smartest idea,” Tolvanen said of his youthful actions at the time. “It shows a lack of respect for other players, other teams.”

He said Musketeers coach Varady immediately got on him about it back then. Tolvanen credits Varady as one of his biggest early influences and the pair caught up for some conversation two weeks ago when the Flyers were in town to play at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I really learned a lot from playing over there,” Tolvanen said. “I mean, hockey is pretty big in Finland, too. But the rink over here is smaller, so the hockey is more like the NHL style. And it’s always been my goal to make the NHL, and I was too small a forward to play pro hockey in Finland even though I was putting up big numbers in the junior league there. So, my dad suggested trying the U.S. as well. It was a very big move for me.”