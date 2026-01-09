Tolvanen Left His Backyard, But It Never Left Him 

Kraken winger Eeli Tolvanen doesn’t hesitate at harkening back to a private backyard sports court in his Finnish hometown when asked about the physical style he plays with a rather unimposing 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame.
That energy, providing a net front and corners edge to Tolvanen’s powerful shot and scorer’s touch, has already taken him far beyond the sports court built by his father in a vacant wooded field behind their home. His seemingly carefree nature, underscored by a boyish grin and locker room prankster reputation, conceal some of that edge Tolvanen has often used to take others by surprise.
“It was probably because of my brothers,” Tolvanen said. “We played a lot of backyard games.”
His eldest brother, Joona, is seven years older, while middle brother, Atte, is 4 ½ years Tolvanen’s senior. Their father, Markku, a teacher just like their mother, Paivi, had designed their rudimentary sports court that he’d flood with ice as a rink in winter, then leave for basketball, soccer and ball hockey in summer. Some of the games used to get very competitive.
“I always tried to play,” Tolvanen said. “And I was punching them and all that. So, I started from there and then when we played hockey, they were always laughing at me, too. Probably more because I was a very small kid. But I didn’t like that.”
Tolvanen got the last laugh, taking his game higher than both brothers, who’ve had successful pro careers of their own overseas. He’s currently on pace for the most points in his NHL career after finishing second on the Kraken with 23 goals last season.
On the physical side, his team-leading 107 hits are 15 more than sported by the next closest Kraken player, fourth line winger Tye Kartye. Tolvanen attributes much of that to his use this season on the team’s penalty kill unit, which, along with a regular power play turn, has kept him on the ice longer. He’s averaging 22:37 per contest -- a full five minutes more than his career best a season ago – and says it’s forced him to stay more focused and physically prepared.
Last week, his play was rewarded with a spot on Team Finland’s entry for next month’s 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina. It’s the second such honor for Tolvanen, who also competed for Finland at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but his first involving a “best-on-best” competition where NHL players will participate.
“That’s always been a dream of mine,” he said.
A dream forged in the backyards of his youth in Vihti, a countryside town of 29,000 about 30 miles northwest of the Finnish capital of Helsinki. But to take that dream to the next level, Tolvanen, already a fixture in the Finnish junior league and the country’s Under-17 national team, felt it best to leave the backyard, cross the ocean and start preparing for life as a professional before he’d even turned 16.
“It was the best thing I ever did,” he said.
His oldest brother had participated in a high school exchange program that saw him play hockey and lacrosse his senior year at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, a prep school in Buffalo, NY.
By the time Joona returned home to Finland, both younger brothers had gotten an earful about the merits of playing hockey in the United States, learning the language and culture and growing accustomed to the North American game.