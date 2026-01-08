From Screen Shot to Kraken Shared Values 

For Allison Bickford, her first memory when reminiscing about the early 2019 days of working for “NHL Seattle” at the team’s original office on West Harrison Street is looking at her cell phone to realize Ron Francis was calling.
“I still have a picture I took of my phone when Ron called me,” said the beloved and esteemed colleague we all call “Ali”. “His name popped up, and I thought, ‘How is it that I'm sitting here and Ron Francis [legendary NHL player and long-time GM] is calling my phone, with a question for me?’ That’s the epitome of my first moment where I thought, ‘Is this real life?’ ”
My first memory of Bickford is sitting next to her, and how thrilling it was to be working for an NHL team. My ‘epitome’ moment of becoming co-workers and friends was when I walked in one morning and exchanged hellos. Then Ali turned back to her laptop and said in a lyrical fashion: “aforementioned.” I had used the word in whatever current story was posted on our then NHLSeattle.com website.
I instantly smiled, and she broke into the bright-eyed, wide grin that has no doubt lifted the spirits of you-lose-count-after-a-hundred co-workers and dozens of leaders and staffers from corporate partners. Bickford, Kraken Vice President of Partnership Marketing, doesn’t miss the details nor the chance to both appreciate and empower her colleagues, especially those working in her purview.
The proof of her leadership effectiveness and respect comes through the fact that the partnership marketing group remains largely the same group recruited for the inaugural season rollout, plus the openings of Climate Pledge Arena and Kraken Community Iceplex. The team has grown, but most everyone first hired is still motivated to do the best integrations for the various tiers of corporate partners.