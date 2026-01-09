Kraken Extend Streak In Comeback OT Loss

This latest effort at extending a season high points streak didn’t see the Kraken follow their usual road map to success.

They’d spent the past week filling opposition nets with pucks but waited until the final 17 minutes to score their first goal of Thursday night’s game against the No. 2 ranked defensive team in the entire league. That didn’t prevent the Kraken from overcoming a two-goal, third period deficit against the Minnesota Wild to send this game into overtime, but couldn’t get a third marker as Mats Zucharello handed them a 3-2 defeat by converting a pass off an odd-man rush.

Moments before the goal, the Kraken had a 3-on-1 break of their own, but couldn’t get a pass across and found themselves trapped in the offensive zone as Minnesota sprinted back up ice the other way.

Adam Larsson got the Kraken on the board three minutes into the final period with a slap shot goal from the right circle after Vince Dunn had rung one off the goal post on a prior blast seconds earlier. That halved a two-goal lead that Minnesota had carried since the opening period, and the Kraken weren’t done yet.

The Wild ran into penalty trouble not long after, and the Kraken capitalized on the power play with Matty Beniers banging home a net front rebound off a Jared McCann shot that lifted the home side into a 2-2 tie and sent the Climate Pledge Arena crowd into a frenzy.

The Kraken extended their points streak to a mark of 8-0-2 by figuring out a way to get in behind a Minnesota defensive structure that had limited them to just a lone shot in the first 15 minutes of the middle period. Minnesota was playing the finale of a two-week road trip and entered the game allowing just 2.64 goals per contest.

They seemed to have things well in-hand with a pair of first period goals that carried through until the final frame.

Ryan Hartman had opened the scoring exactly five minutes into the contest with a 42-foot wrist shot goal that was one of the weaker ones Philipp Grubauer has allowed in quite some time. Brock Faber would double the Minnesota lead roughly 11 minutes later with another 42-foot wrister, this time through a formidable screen that Grubauer didn’t have much chance on.

And for a while, that seemed to be all they would need in this game. The Kraken had a handful of close-in chances on Wallstedt late in the first and second periods but failed to put one past him.

Still, lost when all this was going on was that Grubauer kept making some huge stops throughout the contest to keep it a two-goal game. Those stops didn’t seem as huge at the time as they would be later on when the Kraken got the goals they needed to draw even.

And Grubauer kept on making key saves from there, just a couple of days after officially being named as Team Germany netminder for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina. Some of Grubauer’s strongest moments came in the opening half of the third period as the Kraken pushed forward for the equalizers and left themselves vulnerable at times on the back end.

The Kraken were coming off a season-high seven goals against Boston on Tuesday and five goals in Calgary on Monday. They had also scored at least four goals in five of their last six games after struggling all season to notch even two or three.

Larsson’s goal came off the familiar sight of the Kraken’s fourth line doing some heavy-duty net front work in the offensive zone. Jacob Melanson was again doing much of the dirty work and was standing in front of Wallstedt as Larsson’s incoming shot whizzed through the partial screen.