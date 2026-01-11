Kraken Fall Just Short Versus East’s Best

Matty Beniers and Berkly Catton both score highlight-reel goals and Joey Daccord turns in stellar performance. Carolina rallies for closely contested win to end Kraken point streak

SEA at CAR | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

RALEIGH, NC – The Kraken went toe-to-toe, stride-for-stride with the Eastern Conference Carolina Hurricanes Saturday, taking a lead early in the final period. But Seattle fell just short of extending its point streak to 11 through the guile and skill of long-time veteran Jordan Staal. The 37-year-old prompted the tying goal mid-third period by his net front handiwork and then set up the game-winner by another long-time Hurricane, defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Seattle is now 20-15-8, holding the top West wild-card position with zero reason to hang their heads. Next on this five-game road trip is the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Kraken head coach Lane Lambert. “They're very good in this building [16 wins], very good at squelching opportunities. I thought when we did have some chances, we failed on them, whether it be blocked [shots] or missed the net. Because there were enough [opportunities] for us. I thought our goalie played well. Lambert lamented not at least getting to overtime when his squad to a third-period lead on Berkly Catton’s third NHL goal, a beauty set up by linemate Ryan Winterton. “When you carry a 2-1 into the last 10 minutes of the third period, you have to find a way to get points,” said Lambert. We have been lately and and we weren't before that. We just have to pick ourselves up here and get ready for the next one ... I thought after they scored their second goal and maybe even after we scored our second goal, I didn't think we were aggressive enough.”

Head coach Lane Lambert addresses the media after Seattle’s 3-2 loss to Carolina on Saturday night.

Catton Breaks Tie Early Third Period

Berkly Catton has tallied his first three NHL goals just this week. Saturday night’s third-period score by the 2024 first-rounder was the most timely one yet, supplying the visiting Kraken with its first lead of the game against the Eastern Conference’s best team, one that is hard to beat at home amid the always high-decibel faithful here in North Carolina. The Catton goal punched its ticket six minutes into the period.

Fellow rookie Ryan Winterton, he of the 2021 inaugural draft class, was generating scoring chances throughout this road thriller. On his 19-year-old linemate’s goal, Winterton intercepted an attempt clear to the sideboards by the Carolina goalie, who entered Saturday night with a 15-2-1 record. The 2021 third-rounder quickly looked for and found Catton, who didn’t waste his open time and space by quickly beating Bussi high glove side.

“We practice every day together pretty much,” said Winterton, pre-game and precient, talking about having chances to work with Catton even as the third and fourth lines have been changeable at times in the last dozen games. “We kind of know tendencies of each other. With Shane [Wright] and Berk tonight, I’m just getting pucks behind [Carolina]. They can make plays, those two. I will try and steal and send [the puck] their way a little bit.” “Winterton played great tonight,” said Lambert. “I thought he was one of our best players all night long, using his speed, creating some opportunities, and he made a real nice play to Berkly."

Beniers Looking Best-of-Career

There have been many nights this hockey year when Matty Beniers simply looked faster than opponents, faster than his three previous full NHL seasons. Late first period here in North Carolina, the 23-year-old first line center was motoring from halfway in the Kraken zone, setting a one-on-one duel with Hurricanes star defenseman Jaccob Slavin. At center ice, he deked a move left or to the outer boards, coaxing Slavin to go with him.

Beniers then changed directions, cleanly beating one of the NHL’s top defensive defenseman. The result was a breakway and rapid-release wrist shot past Carolina goalie Brandon Bussi. All at the warp-speed pace Beniers has been showing all season, and most especially in the last month. The Kraken alternative captain didn’t slow even one half-second on the scoring play. In a period dominated by Carolina, the teams went into the first intermission tied 1-1. Mark that goal as at least a top-10 highlight reel, no matter what happens in the half-season ahead.

SEA@CAR: Beniers scores goal against Brandon Bussi

“I thought [Beniers] was really good,” said Lambert. “Obviously, he scored a nice goal. But I thought he was responsible all night long. I thought he battled hard down low in our zone. I thought he transported the puck well.”

Not Backing Down After Early Score

The hometown Hurricanes outshot Seattle 10 to 4 in the opening period, with the Kraken not registering a shot on goal until there was 6:19 remaining in the frame. But just-back-in-the-lineup Jaden Schwartz was party to two Grade-A scoring chances earlier in the period. The first was a two-on-one rush with linemate Eeli Tolvanen. Schwartz had an open lane speeding into the Carolina zone, then chose to feed a pass to a ready Tolvanen. Just one problem: the puck skipped just over Tolvanen's stick, and the Finnish Olympian fanned on the shot. Just a few shifts later, Schwartz broke through for a breakaway and just missed on a lifted backhand shot that was rushed just a bit by Canes defenseman Sean Walker.

Schwartz created two more high-quality chances in the middle period, one on a feed to defenseman Cale Fleury and late second period, a close-in shot that Carolina rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi. Suffice it to say, Schwartz looked like he hadn’t missed a beat from the outstanding on-ice production he provided at a high rate earlier in the season. He looked in midseason form all night, which works out well because the Kraken are in the throes and the playoff hunt of the ongoing NHL midseason.

“We played hard,” said Schwartz post-game. “Didn't get the result we wanted. We had chances ... I thought we checked hard, maybe a couple of little mistakes, their goalie made some big saves. I thought the guys were battling. It was right there when we got the 2-1 lead.”

Hear from Jaden Schwartz following Seattle’s 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Raleigh.

Schwartz said overall he was happy with how he felt and performed, a good sign for the upcoming four road games this week: “It's an injury I haven't had before. It was a little different in rehab and in seeing how it feels. Then, with so many games, there wasn't much practice time either. It was tough to really like test it out, but overall, I was pretty pleased with how it felt.”

But the home squad got the first strike less than four minutes into this affair, when Logan Stankoven scored a goal for the fourth straight game. But starting goalie Joey Daccord shut it down from there over the first 40 minutes. He faced four high-danger scoring chances in the opening period, per Natural Stat Trick, and six more in the second stanza. Early in the middle period, Daccord stopped the always dangerous forward Andrei Svechnikov on a point-blank shot just outside the goal crease and an equally threatening rebound try by Taylor Hall that Daccord rejected.

Carolina’s formidable power play was awarded a chance to score the go-ahead goal when Ryker Evans tripped (just barely with his skate blade) late second frame. Daccord made a huge stop on the Hurricanes' power play quarterback, Shayne Gostisbehere, and the penalty killers, especially Freddy Gaudreau, kept the Canes off the scoreboard.

Gaudreau Slides Over, Makes Room for Schwartz’s Return

Veteran forward Freddy Gaudreau has been playing second-line wing due to a spate of injuries, especially due to the absence of Kraken alternate captain Jaden Schwartz. As Schwartz returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the last 19 games, Gaudreau slid over one spot to play center on the second line between Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen, who moved to the off-wing to cover what was Gaudreau’s side. Gaudreau moved to center because Chandler Stephenson stayed back in Seattle with his wife to welcome to the world baby daughter, Callah (pronounced Cal-lah).

Fisker Molgaard Looking Forward to Olympics

On Wednesday, Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard was named to the Denmark national team for the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. By Friday, he was called up from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley and part of the traveling party to Raleigh.

Fisker Molgaard’s inclusion on the roster was expected, both for his strong work for the Firebirds, impressive showing in a two-game NHL debut in November and, not least, his heroics at last spring’s IIHF Men’s World Championship in which the Danes finished fourth, their best-ever place, on the strength of upsetting Canada in the quarterfinal knockout round.

“Obviously, you can never take anything for granted,” said Fisker Molgaard after Saturday’s morning skate. “Every time you get the opportunity to represent your country, it's always an honor. To get that call from the [national team] coach was pretty special. I was excited to call my parents afterward.”

His parents, Trine Fisker and Lars Molgaard, and his brother took a 30-hour last-minute trip to Seattle to see Oscar play his first NHL game and earn an assist in a Kraken win. The Kraken 2023 second-rounder confirmed hotel rooms are booked for the Games, and they merely have to drive from their homeland to Italy.

“Hopefully, Mom will get a bit more sleep than last time,” said Fisker Molgaard, breaking out a wide grin on that movie-star handsome face of his.

Fisker Molgaard and Carolina’s free-agent Nikolai Ehlers played on a line together and teamed up on a huge goal in the upset of Canada. The veteran Ehlers texted his young countryman and invited him to dinner on Friday.

“He's such a good guy and even better hockey player,” said Fisker Molgaard about former Winnipeg star Ehlers. “It's pretty fun to watch him. We'll see what happens and how our coach sets up the team. But I wouldn't complain if I were put online with [Ehlers], that'd be awesome.”

