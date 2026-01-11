Kraken Fall Just Short Versus East’s Best

Schwartz said overall he was happy with how he felt and performed, a good sign for the upcoming four road games this week: “It's an injury I haven't had before. It was a little different in rehab and in seeing how it feels. Then, with so many games, there wasn't much practice time either. It was tough to really like test it out, but overall, I was pretty pleased with how it felt.”

But the home squad got the first strike less than four minutes into this affair, when Logan Stankoven scored a goal for the fourth straight game. But starting goalie Joey Daccord shut it down from there over the first 40 minutes. He faced four high-danger scoring chances in the opening period, per Natural Stat Trick, and six more in the second stanza. Early in the middle period, Daccord stopped the always dangerous forward Andrei Svechnikov on a point-blank shot just outside the goal crease and an equally threatening rebound try by Taylor Hall that Daccord rejected.

Carolina’s formidable power play was awarded a chance to score the go-ahead goal when Ryker Evans tripped (just barely with his skate blade) late second frame. Daccord made a huge stop on the Hurricanes' power play quarterback, Shayne Gostisbehere, and the penalty killers, especially Freddy Gaudreau, kept the Canes off the scoreboard.

Gaudreau Slides Over, Makes Room for Schwartz’s Return

Veteran forward Freddy Gaudreau has been playing second-line wing due to a spate of injuries, especially due to the absence of Kraken alternate captain Jaden Schwartz. As Schwartz returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the last 19 games, Gaudreau slid over one spot to play center on the second line between Schwartz and Eeli Tolvanen, who moved to the off-wing to cover what was Gaudreau’s side. Gaudreau moved to center because Chandler Stephenson stayed back in Seattle with his wife to welcome to the world baby daughter, Callah (pronounced Cal-lah).

Fisker Molgaard Looking Forward to Olympics

On Wednesday, Kraken prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard was named to the Denmark national team for the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. By Friday, he was called up from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley and part of the traveling party to Raleigh.

Fisker Molgaard’s inclusion on the roster was expected, both for his strong work for the Firebirds, impressive showing in a two-game NHL debut in November and, not least, his heroics at last spring’s IIHF Men’s World Championship in which the Danes finished fourth, their best-ever place, on the strength of upsetting Canada in the quarterfinal knockout round.

“Obviously, you can never take anything for granted,” said Fisker Molgaard after Saturday’s morning skate. “Every time you get the opportunity to represent your country, it's always an honor. To get that call from the [national team] coach was pretty special. I was excited to call my parents afterward.”

His parents, Trine Fisker and Lars Molgaard, and his brother took a 30-hour last-minute trip to Seattle to see Oscar play his first NHL game and earn an assist in a Kraken win. The Kraken 2023 second-rounder confirmed hotel rooms are booked for the Games, and they merely have to drive from their homeland to Italy.

“Hopefully, Mom will get a bit more sleep than last time,” said Fisker Molgaard, breaking out a wide grin on that movie-star handsome face of his.

Fisker Molgaard and Carolina’s free-agent Nikolai Ehlers played on a line together and teamed up on a huge goal in the upset of Canada. The veteran Ehlers texted his young countryman and invited him to dinner on Friday.

“He's such a good guy and even better hockey player,” said Fisker Molgaard about former Winnipeg star Ehlers. “It's pretty fun to watch him. We'll see what happens and how our coach sets up the team. But I wouldn't complain if I were put online with [Ehlers], that'd be awesome.”