Kraken (21-15-9) at Bruins (26-19-2) | 5:00 p.m.

One: Take the Point and Take Note for Boston, Utah

BOSTON – The Kraken took leave of the New York metro area late Wednesday night, knowing three of a possible four standings points is a reasonable haul. But what’s encouraging is that no one was content, most especially two veterans who played starring roles against New Jersey.

Vince Dunn, who never fails to make salient points in his post-game remarks, was candid. He was glad the Kraken picked up a point, but, “not to be negative,” didn’t think the Kraken deserved to win. Dunn assisted on both Kraken scores and didn’t mince words about what is needed to defeat Boston Thursday night. It’s as if he knew coach Lane Lambert would note in his post-game remarks that his squad passed backward “six or seven times” rather than straight-out attacking the Devils zone.

“I think defensively in our own zone, we were pretty decent [against the Devils],” said Dunn post-game. “We battled hard, and we tried to keep them to the outside as much as possible. But we just kind of let them come at us. We didn't play direct. We weren't north with the puck. Overall, they definitely outworked us in the transition game.”

Solution: Get the puck up the ice and spend more time in the offensive zone.

Jared McCann scored a goal and notched the primary assist on Adam Larsson’s goal. But he was understandably subdued in the visitors' locker room in Newark.

“I felt like we didn't really have our best tonight,” said McCann. “It showed in the first period. We kind of let them control the play, and we were on our heels a lot.”

Two: Keep McCann and the Kids Together

The Kraken are 9-1-3 in their last 13 games, totaling 21 points of a possible 26. There is reason for optimism. The same goes for watching McCann returning to the lineup with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his first 10 games back. Even more exciting is McCann’s enthusiasm about playing alongside center Shane Wright and rookie Berkly Catton, who punched the goal column with four goals in a week’s time and were close to adding a couple more goals Wednesday in Jersey.

McCann has clearly regained his confidence and sure-handedness on the ice, racking up a number of elite passes and finding the back of the net. His hot hand and level of confidence even allowed him to take a thing-of-beauty two-zone pass from the aforementioned Dunn, then fan on feeding Catton in the high slot and instead cradling the puck with his stick blade to flick a perfect pass to Adam Larsson.

When asked postgame in Newark whether he was “feeling it” in recent games, McCann nodded and spoke about his linemates.

“It’s just with those young guys, they’ve got a lot of legs,” said McCann. “It's about not second-guessing themselves, being on the forecheck hard, taking the body when you need to, always having a good stick in the lane. We're going to create our offense off the forecheck. I feel like we've got a lot better, worked extra hard.”

Three: Know the Foe: Bruins on Four-Game Win Streak

Boston is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games, including four straight wins. The home squad figures to be pumped about winning Thursday’s matchup to honor long-time captain and bona fide local Stanley Cup hero/oversized defenseman Zdeno Chara, whose No. 33 jersey will be retired and raised to the rafters before Thursday’s 5:08 p.m. puck drop, a full hour later than usual. But so be it, Chara was anything but ordinary.

The Bruins are a streaky team this season, winning in bunches and losing in bunches. But there is a distinction between home and away. Boston is 16-8-1 at home and effectively .500 on the road. The Bruins' leading goal scorer is none other than former Kraken fourth-liner Morgan Geekie, who has 25 on the season, along with 17 assists for 41 points in 46 games. His production has slowed recently. He has notched just two assists in his last 10 games and hasn’t scored a goal since Dec. 20. Superstar David Pastrnak has notched 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points in 42 games; he’s always a threat, even-strength or power play.