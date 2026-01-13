Kraken (21-15-8) at Devils (23-21-2) | 4:00 p.m.

One: Forwards Progress on All Fronts

There was a lot to like about the Kraken’s four forward lines in Monday’s win over the Rangers at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The top line, centered by a rising Matty Beniers, manufactured a huge tying goal from captain Jordan Eberle, with Kaapo Kakko's down low machinations bewildering both NYR defenders and fans alike, the latter wondering what could have been if maybe the Rangers don’t trade the team’s 2019 first-rounder and No. 2 overall draft pick.

The second line produced the game’s first goal on a Freddy Gaudreau steal and cross-ice pass that winger Eeli Tolvanen deftly faked one direction and flicked the puck over the goal another way. There’s more: The third line featuring Berkly Catton and Shane Wright staged the winning goal with big-time support from another ex-Ranger, Ryan Lindgren, who would be welcomed back by a club struggling to stay in playoff contention. Linemate Jared McCann started the sequence by feeding Lindgren.

And it’s almost a surprise the fourth line didn’t score, but make no mistake, the trio of Ben Meyers, between Ryan Winterton and Jacob Melanson, was sent out for energy shifts at which point crucial goals were scored.

So when Kraken coach Lane Lambert confirmed Chandler Stephenson returns to the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup in Newark, there is a tough decision to make. Two forwards on the roster won’t dress.

With a game in Boston Thursday night, Lambert was asked how the wealth of forwards might play into the second-end of back-to-back games: "You take it one at a time. We'll see where we're at and set our lineup for [Wednesday]. Then we'll deal with the Boston game when that comes. But certainly there are some healthy bodies and some people that maybe we can put in some fresh legs [in Boston].”

Two: Considering Schwartz, Wright, Montour

Though he hasn’t shown up on the scoresheet while returning to the ice for the current road trip, alternate captain Jaden Schwartz’s presence is loud, clear, and welcome among the coaching staff and his teammates. In the narrow defeat at Carolina, Schwartz generated two Grade-A scoring chances in the first 10 minutes of the game, plus a handful more. Monday, his speed was noticeable during even-strength shifts, and he was part of a crucial penalty kill late in the third period.

"You can argue [Schwartz] was probably our best, most consistent forward before he got hurt, leading our team in points when he went down,” said Lambert, Tuesday. But he brings an element of all facets to the team, including leadership by example. He plays on any special team you want him to play. And he is a net front presence. Certainly, we missed him, and we're happy to have him back ... he's an experienced guy who has a lot of knowledge. When he speaks, they [teammates] listen. He always has a lot of wisdom, especially for our younger players. He’s been a great mentor.”

The aforementioned Wright drew praise from Lambert for being part of the net front scrum that led to Monday’s game-winning goal.

“I feel like he's got some more confidence,” said Lambert about the 22-year-old center. “But he's competing hard. He needs to continue to do so, you know, obviously, he can skate. He got that breakaway last night when [Jared] McCann made an elite play to him on the flip. We need him to use his legs, own pucks, and have that confidence.”

One note about Brandon Montour: He did not don a red no-contact jersey in Tuesday’s practice, but Lambert said that was more because no drills included contact.

Three: Know the Foe: Devils 1-4-1 in Last Five Games

After losing four games in a row by an aggregate score of 20-5, the Devils finished a rugged road with a 5-2 victory at Minnesota, facing, of course, the highly familiar Quinn Hughes playing with his new Wild teammates. Quinn’s brother, Jack, has played in just 28 games due to injury but has notched 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) for a point-per-game average. Twenty-two-year-old D-man and third brother, Luke, has notched five goals and 19 assists for a respectable 24 points in 46 games as he grows in stardom of his own.

In terms of postseason contention, the Devils are not much different from Monday’s foe, the Rangers, or Thursday’s road foe, Boston. All three teams are bunched together in the East wild-card race. The Devils have four teams between them and the wild-card spots held by Toronto and Buffalo. They need to get on a roll, most definitely in need of more consistent goaltending as Jacob Markstrom is sitting on a .879 save percentage, while well-traveled Jake Allen has been a better performer with a .908 save percentage.

“I've seen a lot of [New Jersey] being in this conference [with the Islanders],” said Lambert. “It’s a team that plays well at home. We're gonna have to be ready, and we're gonna have to be ready to play fast.”