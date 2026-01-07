Bickel Working Firebirds ‘D’ to Fourth Power 

The AHL rookie quartet includes Tyson Jugnauth, selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft and coming off a juniors season in which he was named Western Hockey League defenseman of the year. Three defensemen from the 2023 draft class are part of Bickel’s rookie brigade: second rounder Lukas Dragicevic, third rounder Caden Price and fifth rounder Kaden Hammell. All four defenders have played significant games and minutes, in part because veteran defenseman Gustav Olofsson was on the long-term injured list for two months from late October to late December.

“Goose being out of the lineup really sped up the maturation process of our young D,” said Laxdal. “Some of these D might not have been in the lineup every night, but they were in because of that injury. Expectations [regarding the four rookies] were met, from my standpoint and our coaching standpoint. But there are still a lot of areas, nuances of the game to learn, such as breaking pucks out under pressure, not forcing pucks through the middle of the ice. We started to see these guys round out into young professional defensemen [by early December].”

Like many AHL assistant coaches, Bickel is a skilled video editor, typically sending players customized video files ahead of in-person meetings.

“I think a big part of the individual video is finding areas of the game where we can use our strengths,” said Bickel. “Identifying those situations allows players to see that we can make certain plays in those situations. It's important for the newer players to build confidence.”

Connecting Player Development to AHL Experience

Bickel’s approach aligns with the Kraken player development group, especially the concept that each prospect has a suggested pathway to make the NHL roster. Some of the young defensemen might be encouraged to be more active on the offensive end or get reps as a power play quarterback, while others are molded to be shutdown defenders and penalty killers.

“I've had a lot of different conversations about what roles we see guys ultimately playing in the NHL,” said Bickel. “And what we should be working towards as far as the style of play [for each defenseman prospect]. That’s where I think it's important to emphasize individually the sort of path for each player's development.”

Jugnauth is delivering on his potential for contributing as an offensive playmaker and goal-scoring threat. He has notched four goals and 20 assists for 24 points in 31 games. He leads all AHL rookie defensemen in scoring and ranks third overall among all AHL D-men. The 21-year-old is concurrently gleaning what’s required in the defensive part of his game to advance to the NHL.