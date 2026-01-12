Kraken (20-15-8) at Rangers (20-20-6) | 4:00 p.m.

One: Youth Served and Youth Serving the Cause

NEW YORK – While the Kraken’s point streak was halted at 10 games in Saturday’s narrow defeat in Carolina, the lasting effect of both the team’s success and contributions from a handful of NHL rookies and American Hockey League call-ups will continue to fortify this team now squarely in the playoff hunt.

Freddy Gaudreau is an ideal veteran to talk about the impact of AHL call-ups Jacob Melanson, Cale Fleury and Ben Meyers, along with rookies Ryan Winterton and Berkly Catton, with the team since training camp. The undrafted Gaudreau played four seasons with Nashville’s AHL affiliate, Milwaukee, before making the Predators roster to stay in 2018-19.

“I love their resiliency,” said Gaudreau over the weekend when asked about the influx of youthful energy. “We went through a tough stretch, but still had tight games we were losing. Everybody stayed together and positive. [The rookies/call-ups] were sticking to the process, the right mindset. I love it because it allowed me to keep moving forward no matter what, and it ended up showing in the results... that’s been really fun.”

Gaudreau smiled when asked specifically about fellow forward Jacob Melanson’s contributions, from averaging some four hits per game or generating scoring chances game in and game out.

“I think he does everything well,” said Gaudreau. “He's a smart hockey player. He's very hungry too. Every time he's on the ice, he's hungry for the puck, he's hungry to create something. And he has been creating a lot. That's on the ice, but then also off the ice, he’s a fun guy. He's always smiling. He brings a ton of good energy.”

Matty Beniers and others have raved about Cale Fleury’s play with Brandon Montour out for four weeks. Winterton was praised by coach Lane Lambert as one of the best players on the ice in Saturday's matchup with Eastern Conference leader Carolina. Meyers was in the middle of scoring or assisting big goals during the point streak. Catton, of course, broke through with three goals this week and is looking like Lambert’s prediction that the 19-year-old will score in bunches once he breaks the seal on scoring. The work of the coaching staffs at the AHL and NHL levels, along with the scouting and player development staffs, is clearly evident in the Kraken’s revival of playoff contention.

Two: Catton, Lambert on Confidence

Understandably, the aforementioned Catton was subdued about his highlight-reel goal in Saturday’s 3-2 loss. He did say post-game it was all about Winterton’s steal and rapid centering pass. Yet the 2024 first-round draft choice (No. 8 overall) did talk about his own growing confidence with the puck, dovetailing with the Kraken’s team confidence level.

“Confidence is huge,” said Catton post-game Saturday. “Obviously not the result we wanted tonight, but I think we still will have that confidence coming in these next games here, because we're playing good hockey and doing good things. We just have to keep at it.”

When Lambert was asked about the growth in Winterton’s game since October, he pointed to the 2021 third-rounder’s confidence with the puck as a starting point.

“There's also a level of battle and tenacity that's required at the National Hockey League level,” said Lambert. “It's different than the American Hockey League level. I think [Winterton] is adapting to that and learning and growing from that standpoint.”

Know the Foe: NYR Coming Off Wipeout Game

The Rangers were drubbed in Boston Saturday, scoring the first goal before the Bruins scored six straight by mid-second period and won 10-2. Team captain Vincent Trocheck called for “a total reset,” while head coach Mike Sullivan said “I don’t have answers,” but expects a different team to suit up against the Kraken. The Rangers are six standings points out of an East wild-card spot, but with five teams between them and wild-card leaders Buffalo and Washington. One of the five is Boston; the other is New Jersey, and both are teams Seattle faces on this trip.

“We’re a way better team than we put on the ice today,” said Sullivan. “For whatever reason, it was a struggle. I don’t have answers on why, but we’ll work with the players, we’ll dig in, and we’ll find a way to play to the level we think we’re capable of.”

Projected Lines (not official)

McCann- Beniers - Kakko

Tolvanen - Stephenson - Gaudreau

Catton - Wright - Winterton

Kartye - Meyers - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson

Lindgren - Fleury

Evans - Oleksiak

Daccord