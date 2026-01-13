Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ While the Kraken were out-attempted in 5-on-5 play (48-39) they built up a sizeable advantage in shot quality with 64.9-percent of even strength expected goals in the game.

+ The third period was the strongest for Seattle, going plus-1 in shot attempts, plus-6 in shots on goal and 88-percent of 5-on-5 shot quality.

+ Jared McCann led the way in individual shot quality with the most of any skater in the game, followed by Berkly Catton at second overall and Eeli Tolvanen (fourth overall, third for Seattle).

+ The most effective line at tilting the ice was Fredy Gaudreau’s line (with Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz). In 10:13 of time together, they drew even in shot volume but a resounding 97.7-percent of all shot quality. That’s even more impressive when you realize their primary opposition was the Rangers’ top line.

+ The Kraken penalty kill was perfect for a third straight game.

+ Prior to tonight, New York was 12-0-0 when leading after the first period.

+ The Kraken earned their third multi-goal comeback of the season. Both of Seattle’s prior comebacks also came on the road (Nov. 20 at Chicago & Nov. 8 at St. Louis).

+ Jordan Eberle scored a goal but made important contributions on the transition game as well. He led all skaters in the game with nine controlled entries and tied with Matty Beniers for most controlled exits for the Kraken with seven each.

+ With an assist on Eberle’s goal, Beniers extended his point streak to five games.

+ Catton now has four goals in his last four games and the first game winner of his NHL career.

+ Both Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren earned a point against their former team.

+ The top five players in the game according to Game Score were: Kakko, Cale Fleury, Lindgren, Tolvanen and Beniers. Kraken players slotted into nine of the top ten spots.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):