Kraken Rally for ‘W’ After Rough Start

Matty Beniers picked up the secondary assist on the tying goal to extend what is now a personal point streak of five games. For his part, Kakko notched his 11th assist of the season, which was delayed and then halted a second time due to injury. He has now tallied three goals and nine assists in his last 14 games. The former 2019 No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft has clicked with Beniers and, lately, Eberle. Side note: Assistant coach Jessica Campbell held a lengthy iPad session with Kakko in the visitors' locker room after the team’s morning skate.

“We played all those games last year together,” said Kakko Monday morning about when he was acquired in a trade sending D-man Will Borgen to New York. “I think we played well together last season. I think we are finding it right now. There have been some good games, and it's getting better and better. Ebs, too, my game with him is also getting better.

“Matty in the O-zone, he's, he's pretty good there, getting pucks for us. He knows where I like to be. I feel like I try to find him a little more. He’s more of a shooter than me. I like to stay close to the net and in the corners, try to make plays. And Matty knows where I am.”

NYR Coming in Hot, As Anticipated

Lane Lambert figured the Rangers would come out with hard-nosed purpose Monday night after getting embarrassed on the road against Boston Saturday, losing 10-2.

“They've got a good hockey team,” said Lambert after his team’s morning skate. “For example, expected goals against for them and for us are neck-and-neck. It’s a proud team over there. It doesn't matter who you are, what team you are, you're going to be looking for a response.”

Ex-NYR defenseman Ryan Lindgren was just as adamant that his former teammates would bounce (and push and shove and battle) back from that lopsided loss. Both coach and stalwart D-man were absolutely correct. The Rangers killed an early slashing penalty drawn by Matty Beniers' net front, then proceeded to score the game’s first goal in the fourth minute of play. There was some puck luck involved, the wrong type per the Kraken perspective.

NYR forward Mika Zibanejad took a slick cross-ice from superstar Artemi Panarin at full speed, unleashing a shot just past the right faceoff dot. Zibanejad’s attempt went wide because he followed the puck and slid it toward the crease from behind the blue line. Grubauer didn’t locate the puck, and he was gliding backwards when the puck caromed off him and into the net.

A few shifts and two-plus minutes later, New York doubled its lead when veteran fourth-line center Sam Carrick beat Grubauer stick-side from a close-in shot. While Grubauer might want that one back himself, veteran winger Jared McCann was clearly upset with himself as he had the puck in the neutral zone with his back to the NYR end. He attempted a pass to linemate Wright, but it skittered into the Kraken with Carrick reversing direction to score unassisted.

But from there, Grubauer settled, making several strong saves to keep matters at a two-goal deficit. The home squad outshot 11-9 with NYR notching three high-danger chances. The nine SOG for Seattle didn’t feel as threatening, and most of the offense was in the first 10 minutes of the opening frame.

Captain Jordan Eberle said he and his teammates didn’t need to talk much after the first period. They knew the story of the first 20 minutes.

“We just weren't skating,” said Eberle. “We weren't executing. The biggest thing for me is that we were missing passes. [NYR] was kind of moving by us. Obviously, after their last game, we knew they were going to come out fast. And we were a little slow. So ‘Grubi’ stood on his head and we found a way to find some offense.”