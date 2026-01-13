Kraken Rally for ‘W’ After Rough Start

It proved a sweet homecoming for ex-Rangers Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren in Seattle comeback with goals from Eeli Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle to tie it, then Berkly Catton with the game-winner

SEA at NYR | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

NEW YORK – Down two goals very early in this return to Madison Square Garden for two popular Seattle teammates, the Kraken rallied for a 4-2 win with both ex-Rangers Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren playing key roles on comeback goals. The Kraken are now 21-15-8 on the season and 9-1-2 in their last dozen games. The Kraken are back in third in the Pacific Division with 50 points and the fifth-best win percentage in the Western Conference. New Jersey is the next stop on this road trip on Wednesday.

The game-winning goal was scored via a group effort of Lindgren and a pair of younger, home-grown teammates. Lindgren uncharacteristically jumped into the high slot, taking a pass from Shane Wright and shooting. NYR goalie Jonathan Quick made the first save, and Berkly Catton at the net front took a whack at getting it past Quick, but couldn’t lift the puck over the leg pad. Wright jumped in to blade the puck over the goal line, but the official scorer ultimately credited Catton with his fourth goal in his last four games across a week’s time. Wright and Lindgren earned the assists. Jared McCann scored an empty-net goal late to remove any final suspense.

SEA@NYR: Catton scores goal against Jonathan Quick

The score marked Catton’s first game-winning, and no one in Krakenland doubts there are many more to materialize in the games and seasons ahead. Teammates and Lambert all have been saying that once Catton scored his first NHL goal, more would tumble his way in bunches.

“It's crazy how it works,” said Catton, who took a long walk through Times Square on Sunday’s off-day, describing it as ‘this city just goes on and on.’ Some of the other games I thought were even better than the games I've been scoring. Sometimes that's the way hockey works. When they're going in, they're going in.”

Turning Around the Momentum

The second period changed the mojo of this night in swift fashion. Second-line center Freddy Gaudreau stole the puck at center ice, and the right-shot veteran raced left-lane into the NYR zone. Just a couple of strides from the goal line, he backhanded a beauty of a pass to winger Eeli Tolvanen at the net front. The Finnish Olympian deked one way and scored on his next move. Put it in the highlight reel folder. The goal, scored exactly one minute into the middle stanza, provided the visitors with instant energy.

Jordan Eberle, just back in the lineup after missing two games, evened the score three-and-a-half minutes later with a delayed wrist shot in the high slot that vexed veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick. That’s 16 on the year for the 35-year-old. The play was set up masterfully by ex-Ranger Kaapo Kakko, who made impressive work behind the net, keeping the puck alive and patiently waiting for an open teammate. The pass to the Kraken captain was almost as sweet as the goal itself.

How Sweet It Is Squared

As it turned out, Kakko’s handiwork down low and Lindgren’s jumping into the offensive mix were pivotal moments for the team and, no doubt, emotionally satisfying for the two ex-Rangers and their new Kraken teammates, who admire them immensely for the physical way both play the sport.

“I’m really happy for them,” said Kraken head coach Lane Lambert post-game, who was smiling by the time he finished the overall comment. “For starters, they both contributed to the score sheet. I certainly thought Kaapo played well. He made a lot of strong plays down low, which is what he brings to that line.

“Lindy was his usual self, great on the penalty kill [included one late game when the score was 3-2], blocking shots, and contributing offensively as well. Like I said, very happy for them. There is something to be said for coming back to a team that you played for a long time [six seasons for both] and having some success in that building. It feels good for them.”

Seattle head coach Lane Lambert speaks with the media after a 4-2 win against the New York Rangers.

Matty Beniers picked up the secondary assist on the tying goal to extend what is now a personal point streak of five games. For his part, Kakko notched his 11th assist of the season, which was delayed and then halted a second time due to injury. He has now tallied three goals and nine assists in his last 14 games. The former 2019 No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft has clicked with Beniers and, lately, Eberle. Side note: Assistant coach Jessica Campbell held a lengthy iPad session with Kakko in the visitors' locker room after the team’s morning skate.

“We played all those games last year together,” said Kakko Monday morning about when he was acquired in a trade sending D-man Will Borgen to New York. “I think we played well together last season. I think we are finding it right now. There have been some good games, and it's getting better and better. Ebs, too, my game with him is also getting better.

“Matty in the O-zone, he's, he's pretty good there, getting pucks for us. He knows where I like to be. I feel like I try to find him a little more. He’s more of a shooter than me. I like to stay close to the net and in the corners, try to make plays. And Matty knows where I am.”

NYR Coming in Hot, As Anticipated

Lane Lambert figured the Rangers would come out with hard-nosed purpose Monday night after getting embarrassed on the road against Boston Saturday, losing 10-2.

“They've got a good hockey team,” said Lambert after his team’s morning skate. “For example, expected goals against for them and for us are neck-and-neck. It’s a proud team over there. It doesn't matter who you are, what team you are, you're going to be looking for a response.”

Ex-NYR defenseman Ryan Lindgren was just as adamant that his former teammates would bounce (and push and shove and battle) back from that lopsided loss. Both coach and stalwart D-man were absolutely correct. The Rangers killed an early slashing penalty drawn by Matty Beniers' net front, then proceeded to score the game’s first goal in the fourth minute of play. There was some puck luck involved, the wrong type per the Kraken perspective.

NYR forward Mika Zibanejad took a slick cross-ice from superstar Artemi Panarin at full speed, unleashing a shot just past the right faceoff dot. Zibanejad’s attempt went wide because he followed the puck and slid it toward the crease from behind the blue line. Grubauer didn’t locate the puck, and he was gliding backwards when the puck caromed off him and into the net.

A few shifts and two-plus minutes later, New York doubled its lead when veteran fourth-line center Sam Carrick beat Grubauer stick-side from a close-in shot. While Grubauer might want that one back himself, veteran winger Jared McCann was clearly upset with himself as he had the puck in the neutral zone with his back to the NYR end. He attempted a pass to linemate Wright, but it skittered into the Kraken with Carrick reversing direction to score unassisted.

But from there, Grubauer settled, making several strong saves to keep matters at a two-goal deficit. The home squad outshot 11-9 with NYR notching three high-danger chances. The nine SOG for Seattle didn’t feel as threatening, and most of the offense was in the first 10 minutes of the opening frame.

Captain Jordan Eberle said he and his teammates didn’t need to talk much after the first period. They knew the story of the first 20 minutes.

“We just weren't skating,” said Eberle. “We weren't executing. The biggest thing for me is that we were missing passes. [NYR] was kind of moving by us. Obviously, after their last game, we knew they were going to come out fast. And we were a little slow. So ‘Grubi’ stood on his head and we found a way to find some offense.”

Jordan Eberle shares his insights after tonight's win against the New York Rangers.

Lindgren, Kappo Back at the ‘Garden’

Former Rangers and now Kraken teammates Ryan Lindgren and Kaapo Kakko faced their original NHL club here at Madison Square Garden for the first time. They were both warmly welcomed back during the opening period’s first TV timeout with separate tribute videos.

