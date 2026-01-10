Kraken Got Some ‘Swagger’ Back And It Shows

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn was hardly the first to allude to the gradual shift in fortunes and belief within an improving team now riding a 10-game points streak.

Dunn after the Kraken’s overtime loss to Minnesota on Thursday night was quick to point out how the team wasn’t hanging its head. That it knows it could have done even better after battling the NHL’s No. 3 squad to a near standstill with less than perfect stuff.

That followed head coach Lane Lambert earlier in the week talking about how he’d started to notice an increased “swagger” around his team.

Wait, what’s that? Swagger? We talking about the Seahawks capturing the NFC’s No. 1 seed? The Mariners coming within a few outs of reaching the World Series? That’s usually what we hear about around town these days when it comes to local sports teams carrying themselves with a winner’s confidence.

A few weeks ago, extending that analogy to the Kraken seemed preposterous given they’d dropped 10 of 11 games and were fast tumbling towards the league’s basement. Sure, they’d still been playing close games during that stretch as they had back in the early season when getting off to a franchise record fast start.

But “close” doesn’t always cut it in pro sports when razor thin margins can often separate championship teams from draft lottery contenders. It isn’t enough to make scores look good on paper. You sometimes need to win your share of those games as well, otherwise you’re always looking ahead to the draft, next season and what holes need fixing.

It becomes less about the here and now and more about vague future promises. Let’s face it, that also isn’t much fun for fans that, for all the joy they can get out of anticipating a solid future, can also use some here and now to tide them over until that future actually arrives.

Well, the Kraken are now 8-0-2 their last 10 games, capturing 18 of a possible 20 points that stretch to vault all the way to within two points of the Pacific Division lead. And they haven’t cherry picked their spots, either. They’ve won at home, on the road, against playoff contenders from this season, playoff teams from last season and so on.

Sure, they might have gotten a bit lucky catching the Anaheim Ducks last month just as that team was preparing to go off a proverbial cliff. And yeah, maybe the Los Angeles Kings couldn’t beat anybody at home back then and the Kraken merely made them another victim.

But such reasoning works both ways. The Kraken also got the Philadelphia Flyers when that playoff positioned team was doing rather well and managed to beat them pretty handily. They also scored seven goals to defeat a decent Boston Bruins squad on the second leg of a back-to-back earlier in the week with the Beantowners having rested and practiced in Seattle for two days.