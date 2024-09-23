Slow start, but some new beginnings

This Sunday night start to a fourth Kraken preseason was all about new beginnings for the franchise on multiple fronts.

A new head coach in Dan Byslma was being talked up on-air by a nascent Kraken Hockey Network as a plethora of young faces in home team uniforms took the ice for their initial NHL taste of any kind. But among the more established faces out there for this 6-1 exhibition loss to the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena, third-year centerman Matty Beniers was also marking a new beginning with a body now said to be laden with 17 additional pounds of muscle.

That new body mass – four pounds of fat shed and the 17 of muscle added for a net weight gain of 13 – was displayed early and often by Beniers as he mixed it up physically at both net fronts. At one point midway through the game, as a scrum erupted in front of Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, Beniers could be seen jumping into the fray and wrestling Calgary players away from fallen linemate Jared McCann.

The Kraken made it a point this offseason that they wanted to see Beniers get stronger and he clearly took that advice to heart. How he uses that muscle to better position himself as an offensive threat could help dictate a lot of what the team does offensively this season.

Beniers started the game on his early camp line between McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand. He was on the ice in the final period and helped start a rush that led to the only Kraken goal, with Nathan Villeneuve one-timing a nice cross-ice pass by Bjorkstrand. Villeneuve, a 2nd round pick, 63rd overall pick by the Kraken at the NHL Entry Draft last July, was one of a handful of prospects playing in their first NHL game of any kind.