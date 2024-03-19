Sabres Cut Through Early Strike

The two hockey clubs squaring off at Climate Pledge Arena Monday night entered the action with similar numbers in the NHL standings. The visiting Buffalo Sables were at 69 standings points in their first 68 games while the Kraken had compiled 68 standings points in 66 games. Each team was chasing the second wild-card holder in their respective conferences with three other teams in between and in pursuit of a wild-card bid.
With a 6-2 road win, Buffalo was departing with 71 points and their fourth win in the last five games, four points back of Washington (winners here last Thursday and victors in Calgary Monday to take over the East second spot from slumping Detroit). There are a lot of teams in the chase, including New Jersey as the seventh Eastern Conference team with a chance to get hot and make the postseason.
For the Kraken, the homestand ends with a 0-4-1 record and stalled at those 68 points, now 11 back of Vegas with the defending Stanley Cup champions next on the docket Thursday night in the first of back-to-back road games that continue in Arizona Friday.
“We had too many holes in our game tonight,” said Kraken coach Dave Hakstol post-game. “Too much fluctuation up and down in the quality of our play throughout the game.”