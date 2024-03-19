Sabres Cut Through Early Strike

Hakstol said the impact of the 0-4-1 homestand was affecting his squad: “You know, I saw a little bit of frustration tonight. I think some of the carryover is maybe from the results we've had previously this week. I’ll be blunt and honest. This is the first time that I've seen frustration come onto our bench. Whether it happened quickly or throughout that first period, it's the first time I've seen that.”

The Kraken have a day off Tuesday, one of the mandatory days required each month as part of the NHL’s agreement with the players association.

“We had the day of practice [Sunday],” said Hakstol. “Obviously, we weren't able to flush it out. And it affected us today. We have a day off tomorrow. We're gonna have to use that to our advantage. We're gonna have to get our thoughts clear and get our focus on what's ahead of us.”

Alternate captain Jordan Eberle was equally blunt in his post-game remarks: “We need to win games. That's plain and simple. This league is about winning.”

Eberle said Seattle turning in a full 60-minute effort has proved “kind of inconsistent throughout the whole year and that's kind of been frustrating.”

Coulda Been Worse...

The situation could have grown worse. Stellar defenseman Jamie Oleksiak went down after blocking a shot in the first period, not able to get up as play continued, and then helped off the ice at an ensuing whistle. The 6-7, 250-pound defenseman left the game with just four minutes of time on ice, leaving the Kraken with just five D-men.

The quintet of defenders paired up in different combinations and rookie defenseman Ryker Evans shouldered some of Oleksiak’s heavy duties on the penalty kill. But in perhaps the most positive development of the game, Oleksiak returned for the third period and finished with 9:49 of total time on ice.

Early Returns on Line Changes

The experiment of slotting Eeli Tolvanen at left wing with center Matty Beniers and right wing Jordan Eberle paid early dividends for Seattle. As in very early. Eberle took a pass from his new linemate some 20 seconds into the game’s first shift, then proceeded to hold the just long enough for Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to think maybe a pass was coming next. Wrong. Eberle wristed it hard past the Sabres goaltender (whom future Hall of Famer John Forslund shortened to “UPL” from time to time on the ROOT Sports broadcast). It's Eberle’s 15th goal of the year.