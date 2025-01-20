Matinee Far From Idle in Kraken Win

In a win that seemed in doubt well into the third period, the Kraken tapped yet again into the unsung scoring of another stalwart defender, this time Adam Larsson, who scorched a mid-range shot past valiant young Buffalo goaltender Devon Levi to make it a 5-3 margin with nine-and-half minutes left. Seattle and goaltender Joey Daccord held serve from there, sending fans out to brisk but suddenly brighter Martin Luther King Jr. Day later afternoon.

Buffalo did make everyone a bit unsettled with an extra attacker goal with 1:20 left but Jared McCann’s empty-net goal 27 seconds later (the third Kraken response goal of the game) cemented the 6-4 victory

Larsson’s third goal of the season and his second in the last eight games was the game-winner. Larsson’s encore act came after fellow crease-clearout expert Jamie Oleksiak scored a key go-ahead goal for his second recent goal, this one in the last four games. The offense from the defense was welcome to make it three wins in the last four games for Seattle. The Kraken are now 21-24-3 in their mission to first get back to NHL .500. Next up is Eastern Conference leader Washington at Climate Pledge Arena Thursday night.